New Nexus enrollment option coming to make US travel process a lot faster

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are introducing a new option that’ll help more people enroll with Nexus faster.

Canadian air travellers will soon have the opportunity to interview with the CBSA at reopened airport enrollment centres across the nation. Applicants travelling from the US will also be able to interview at CBP pre-clearance locations in Canada.

On January 10, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino and US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said efforts were being made to resolve Nexus’ application backlog issues. This included expanding enrollment centres, extending their operational hours, ultimately and increasing the number of available interview appointments in the US.

Since October of last year, 200,000 Nexus enrollments have been completed, and the total number of applicants has gone down by 100,000 since last summer.

The new measures will kick in sometime in the spring of this year.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the feds summarized the aforementioned two steps of the new process as follows:

The process begins with the Canadian portion of the Nexus interview conducted by CBSA officers at Canadian airport enrollment centres. Applicants must book an appointment online for this step.





The US portion of the Nexus interview will be conducted by CBP officers in the pre-clearance area of a Canadian airport before the applicant departs for the US. Applicants will not need to schedule appointments for the US interview, but are encouraged to build in time to their travel plans to allow for this interview to take place before their departure. The CBP interview can occur only after the CBSA portion of the interview has been completed and the information has been shared with CBP.

Currently, applicants can schedule joint interviews with CBP and CBSA officers at US land border enrollment centres.

If you want to get a Nexus membership or renew your existing one, you have more options to do so. Here are the features these measures will offer when they take effect:

Existing members who renew their membership prior to the expiry date will have their benefits extended for up to five years to allow for the scheduling and completion of interviews, as required (if they have not been auto-renewed);

A new split interview process at two land ports of entry – where the Canadian interview is conducted at the Canadian enrollment centre and the US interview is completed at the corresponding US enrollment centre located just across the border;

A new Nexus enrollment centre in Ogdensburg, New York, with CBSA and CBP officers conducting joint interviews;

Increased interview appointments at enrollment centres in the US through expanded staffing and enrollment activities.



As of right now, 13 enrollment centres are open in the US for same-day interviews with CBSA and CBP officers.

Apply for Nexus here.