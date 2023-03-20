Here's when all Nexus centres are reopening across Canada

If you’re planning to travel to the US and are looking to apply for your Nexus card, here’s some good news: enrolment centres are set to open this spring.

Starting today, travellers can book interviews at Nexus enrolment centres in Canadian airports. Not only will that allow more people to apply for memberships, but processing times will be a lot faster.

“The reopening of NEXUS airport enrolment centres in Canada is making a major difference — reducing the backlog, expanding capacity, and helping more people get NEXUS cards,” said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino. “We’ll keep supporting NEXUS so it can keep generating billions in economic activity on both sides of the border.”

There’s also a new two-step enrolment process for air travellers.

First, you’ll need to head to any of the eight Canadian airport enrolment centres for an interview with a CBSA officer. Then, you’ll be interviewed by US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) at Canadian pre-clearance locations when you depart Canada to fly to the US.

If you’re looking to renew your membership before the expiry date, you have up to five years to schedule and complete interviews, and that’s if your membership hasn’t already been auto-renewed.

Starting on the dates listed below, you can book interviews at the following Canadian locations:

March 27

Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ)

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport (YWG)

April 3

Vancouver International Airport (YVR)

April 12

Calgary International Airport (YYC)

International Airport (YYC) Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

April 17

Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

April 24

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport (YOW)

Check here for more information.