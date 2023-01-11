Canada provides update on Nexus backlog after leaders' summit

The Canadian federal government says more interview appointment slots are being added at Nexus enrollment centres to help alleviate the post-pandemic application backlog.

In a news release issued January 10, following a summit between the leaders of Canada, the US, and Mexico, the government says application centres in the US are expanding their hours, and interviews will be able to be conducted at more land border locations.

By this spring, the Canadian government expects a new enrolment option for air travellers to do their Canadian-side interview at reopened enrollment centres and their stateside interview at airport pre-clearance locations. More details on this initiative will be available shortly, the government said.

In the meantime, access can use existing interview options, including combined interviews at US enrollment centres and two-step, separate Canada-US interviews at designated land borders.

“This work reaffirms the cooperative and effective advantages and relationship Canada and the United States share in managing an efficient border between our two countries, to the great benefit of citizens of both countries,” the government said.

Nexus is a jointly administered trusted traveller program that allows people to cross the Canada-US border more quickly.