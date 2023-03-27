Mississippi TV station fires news anchor for quoting Snoop Dogg on air (VIDEO)

An American news anchor was quickly pulled off the air after quoting Snoop Dogg on TV.

A March 8 segment aired by Mississippi TV station WLBT, an NBC affiliate, has gone viral for the wrong reasons.

In the clip, meteorologist Barbie Bassett is with two co-anchors discussing rapper Snoop Dogg’s new range of wine called Snoop Cali Blanc, part of his Cali Wine Collection.

“Before we know it, she’d have a Snoop Dogg tattoo on her shoulder,” quipped her colleague.

Bassett quickly replied, quoting the rapper, “Fo’ shizzle, my nizzle.”

She and another coworker laughed while the rest of her colleagues froze.

Following the incident, The Clarion-Ledger reports that the journalist was let go from the news team and her bio was removed from WLBT’s website.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bassett has worked at WLBT for over 20 years.

It’s not the first time the veteran anchor has been accused of racial insensitivity and impropriety.

In October 2022, Basset came under fire for referring to coworker Carmen Poe’s grandmother as her “grandmammy.”

Bassett released a statement apologizing for that incident.

“Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was insensitive and hurtful. I have apologized to Carmen Poe,” she said. “Now, I would like to apologize to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness and apologize to everyone I have offended.”

Online, opinions are divided about the station firing Bassett.

Neither Bassett nor the station has released a statement regarding the recent incident.

When reached for comment, WLBT Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry told The Clarion-Ledger, “As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters.”

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.