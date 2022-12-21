New York Times defends crossword puzzle design resembling swastika (PHOTO)

The New York Times was in hot water earlier this week after it published a crossword puzzle design that many say resembles a swastika.

On Sunday, December 18, people took to Twitter to share images of the crossword that happened to be released on the first day of Hanukkah.

“Can anyone explain why the Times crossword is a swastika on the first day of Hanukkah,” said one tweet that has garnered thousands of retweets and likes.

Can anyone explain why the Times crossword is a swastika on the first day of Hanukkah pic.twitter.com/z3cZ3nPVZ6 — Themperor Kennedy🐸🏳️‍🌈 (@kennedytcooper) December 18, 2022

A photo of a print copy was also shared on Facebook.

The revelation caused an uproar online, where many shared their disappointment and anger towards The New York Times.

“This is the New York Times crossword puzzle on the first day of Hanukka – in the shape of a swastika. They are not a newspaper. They are disgusting,” tweeted one person.

This is the New York Times crossword puzzle on the first day of Hanukka – in the shape of a swastika. They are not a newspaper. They are disgusting. @nytimes pic.twitter.com/lqABOF3HRU — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) December 19, 2022

“Bro, are you f**king kidding me??” added another person.

“Boxcars” and “Brandenburg Gate” are two clues back-to-back in the middle of the swastika design in the @nytimes crossword puzzle. Bro, are you fucking kidding me?? pic.twitter.com/tcaoD2PpF2 — Henrock (@BCHenrock) December 19, 2022

Others pointed out how this isn’t the first time the newspaper has been accused of printing a swastika-shaped crossword puzzle.

“A few years ago, the New York Times upset people by publishing a crossword that looked vaguely like a swastika,” one tweet reads. “To rectify this, they published a new crossword today that looks *exactly* like a swastika.”

A few years ago, the New York Times upset people by publishing a crossword that looked vaguely like a swastika. To rectify this, they published a new crossword today that looks *exactly* like a swastika pic.twitter.com/QNCLhiCNFo — Dan O’Brien (@OtherDanOBrien) December 18, 2022

I’m just saying, if my entire job was editing the crossword of the New York Times, I would make extra sure I don’t accidentally publish a fucking swastika a second time. Perhaps extra so on the first day of Hanukkah during a year of rising antisemitism. — Florence Ashley (@ButNotTheCity) December 19, 2022

And many wondered how the imagery made it past editors.

You know, as someone learning to construct crosswords, I can totally buy that someone made a swastika shaped crossword without any malicious intent. The weird part is NOBODY AT THE NEW YORK TIMES saying “hey that’s a swastika” before publishing it on the first night of Hanukkah. — Yell in a War (@jelenawoehr) December 19, 2022

got laid off from the New York Times last week btw 😔 they said that my job of “taking 2 seconds each day to make sure the crossword puzzle isn’t a swastika” was completely unnecessary and they were wasting money on me — Kyle 🚄 (@KyleTrainEmoji) December 20, 2022

In a statement obtained by fact-checking site Snopes, the NYT defended the crossword created by Ryan McCarty and edited by Will Shortz.

“This is a common crossword design: Many open grids in crosswords have a similar spiral pattern because of the rules around rotational symmetry and black squares,” the statement reads.

Shortz also explained in an article that McCarty “started this grid in the middle and worked his way out.”

McCarty added that he wanted to create a “fun whirlpool shape” for his first Sunday puzzle in the NYT.

What do you think of the decision to publish this shape?