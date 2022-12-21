NewsMediaCanada

New York Times defends crossword puzzle design resembling swastika (PHOTO)

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Dec 21 2022, 9:45 pm
New York Times defends crossword puzzle design resembling swastika (PHOTO)
littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

The New York Times was in hot water earlier this week after it published a crossword puzzle design that many say resembles a swastika.

On Sunday, December 18, people took to Twitter to share images of the crossword that happened to be released on the first day of Hanukkah.

“Can anyone explain why the Times crossword is a swastika on the first day of Hanukkah,” said one tweet that has garnered thousands of retweets and likes.

A photo of a print copy was also shared on Facebook.

The revelation caused an uproar online, where many shared their disappointment and anger towards The New York Times.

“This is the New York Times crossword puzzle on the first day of Hanukka – in the shape of a swastika. They are not a newspaper. They are disgusting,” tweeted one person.

“Bro, are you f**king kidding me??” added another person.

Others pointed out how this isn’t the first time the newspaper has been accused of printing a swastika-shaped crossword puzzle.

“A few years ago, the New York Times upset people by publishing a crossword that looked vaguely like a swastika,” one tweet reads. “To rectify this, they published a new crossword today that looks *exactly* like a swastika.”

And many wondered how the imagery made it past editors.

In a statement obtained by fact-checking site Snopes, the NYT defended the crossword created by Ryan McCarty and edited by Will Shortz.

“This is a common crossword design: Many open grids in crosswords have a similar spiral pattern because of the rules around rotational symmetry and black squares,” the statement reads.

Shortz also explained in an article that McCarty “started this grid in the middle and worked his way out.”

McCarty added that he wanted to create a “fun whirlpool shape” for his first Sunday puzzle in the NYT.

What do you think of the decision to publish this shape?

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Media
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.