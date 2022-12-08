Here’s why New York Times staff want you to break your Wordle streak today

Unionized staffers at The New York Times want you to break your Wordle streak today for an important reason.

Over 1,000 NYT employees are on strike for 24 hours on Thursday as the 20-month-long negotiations with the newspaper’s management failed to result in a new union contract.

“This is not a decision we take lightly,” reads a statement from the NYTimes Guild, the union that represents over 1,300 members at the NYT.

“We know you count on us for vital news and information. Our fight to ensure a living wage for the most vulnerable of us and fair pay for everyone, for evaluations free of racial bias and to protect our health care is really about the future of journalism at The New York Times.”

According to the Guild, management “walked away from the table a little before 7 pm ET and refused to return, with five hours to go,” on Wednesday evening.

Many NYT staffers began tweeting that night, urging readers to not engage in any of the publication’s platforms, including the popular daily word puzzle, Wordle.

To the dismay of many fans, the game was bought by the media giant back in January.

“We’re asking readers to not engage in any @nytimes platforms tomorrow and stand with us on the digital picket line!” tweeted NYT critic Amanda Hess.

“Read local news. Listen to public radio. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak.”

Many have decided to join in on the digital strike, even players on a 166-win streak.

“Folks, I hate to say it, especially since I’m on a 166-win streak, but … UGH don’t cross the picket line and don’t do your Wordle tomorrow,” tweeted one Wordle user.

“It sucks, but NY Times management has forced this to happen & skipping a word puzzle for one day is the least any of us can do.”

“My partner and I always do the Wordle and daily mini crossword before we go to bed, but tomorrow we will have to break our streak because in this home we do not cross picket lines 😤💪” added another.

Unionized staff also asked NYT management to provide employees a fair share of the revenue the company has earned.

“Notably, the company can certainly afford to invest in its employees, despite management’s fear-mongering,” reads a statement from the union.

“The company is on track for an annual operating profit of at least $320 million, and has approved $150 million in stock buybacks to investors.”

NYT spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha told HuffPost in an email that the company is “disappointed” in the strike, but “are prepared to ensure The Times continues to serve our readers without disruption.”

The strike began at midnight and will continue through 11:59 pm ET on Thursday.

Are you breaking your Wordle streak today?