New York's looking to hire a "blood thirsty" rat czar — and it pays up to $231K

Dec 6 2022, 5:42 pm
Jason Sponseller/Shutterstock

Could you be the hero the city needs? New York City is looking for the right person to combat its rat problem by hiring a director of rodent mitigation.

“Do you have what it takes to do the impossible?” reads the job listing. “A virulent vehemence for vermin? A background in urban planning, project management, or government? And most importantly, the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy – New York City’s relentless rat population?

“If so, your dream job awaits: New York’s Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation.”

As the citywide director of rodent mitigation, you’ll be responsible for keeping “the city’s rats in check and on notice.”

You’ll need to be a New York City resident (required within 90 days of appointment), a bachelor’s degree; experience in urban planning, project management, operations, or government; and, of course, proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.

The ideal candidate will also have to be able to engage the public, brief City Hall, develop a strategy on rat mitigation, and be somewhat “bloodthirsty.”

On Twitter user put forth one possible candidate: Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Jokes aside, you might want to give this job a pass if you’re the squeamish type as you’ll need to catch and kill rodents “using hands-on techniques.” Ew.

Not afraid of rats?

If you have a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humour, and general aura of badassery” then it’s time to brush up your resume.

And you might want to give it some serious consideration: the salary ranges from CAD $163,863 (US $120,000) to CAD $231K (US $170,000).

Does this sound like the job for you? If so, check out the job listing here.

