New York's looking to hire a "blood thirsty" rat czar — and it pays up to $231K

Could you be the hero the city needs? New York City is looking for the right person to combat its rat problem by hiring a director of rodent mitigation.

“Do you have what it takes to do the impossible?” reads the job listing. “A virulent vehemence for vermin? A background in urban planning, project management, or government? And most importantly, the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy – New York City’s relentless rat population?

“If so, your dream job awaits: New York’s Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation.”

As the citywide director of rodent mitigation, you’ll be responsible for keeping “the city’s rats in check and on notice.”

ICYMI: We’re looking for someone to take on the role of rat czar of NYC. Duties include: Working with various city agencies, managing and coordinating different projects, keeping the city’s rats in check and on notice. Apply today: https://t.co/omTB3PLRhH pic.twitter.com/PqkKiPPwpH — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 4, 2022

You’ll need to be a New York City resident (required within 90 days of appointment), a bachelor’s degree; experience in urban planning, project management, operations, or government; and, of course, proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.

The ideal candidate will also have to be able to engage the public, brief City Hall, develop a strategy on rat mitigation, and be somewhat “bloodthirsty.”

On Twitter user put forth one possible candidate: Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Jokes aside, you might want to give this job a pass if you’re the squeamish type as you’ll need to catch and kill rodents “using hands-on techniques.” Ew.

Not afraid of rats?

If you have a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humour, and general aura of badassery” then it’s time to brush up your resume.

And you might want to give it some serious consideration: the salary ranges from CAD $163,863 (US $120,000) to CAD $231K (US $170,000).

Does this sound like the job for you? If so, check out the job listing here.