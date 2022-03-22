NYC is known as the city that never sleeps. With endless things to do, narrowing down an itinerary for a quick weekend trip can be a challenge — but we’re here to help you out.

From the best food, coffee and places to stay, we’ve rounded up some of our go-to highlights in the Big Apple right here.

Where To Sleep

Westgate New York Grand Central

You can’t get a more prime location than this revamped historic spot right in NYC’s Tudor City, walking distance to the 5th Ave. shops, Times Square and Rockefeller Center.

The well-priced Westgate New York Grand Central is just steps away from Grand Central station but boasts an entire history of its own: the hotel was constructed 12 years after the iconic train station (yes, the one once featured in the Gossip Girl in 1927, and originally opened as the Tudor City Hotel. The property feels like a time warp in all the right ways with ‘30s era lighting fixtures, brick walls and candles.

Architecture nerds will particularly love the unique crossword-style rooftop. Rooms are ultra spacious at this spot, with sizeable decks to take in gorgeous Manhattan views.

The Moxy

The Moxy’s fun and flirty vibe can be found at their various properties throughout Manhattan.

The youthful (and affordable) hotels are typically centered around a hotspot rooftop club, including scenery Cathedrale in the East Village and the stunning floral themed Fleur Room in Chelsea.

The Chelsea outpost is outfitted with a gorgeous flower display upon entry, while the East Village location has a laid back, hipster vibe (with plenty of good pizza nearby). Rooms aren’t huge at the Moxy but they pack punch with efficient and impressive design when it comes to counter space and storage. Bonus: continental daily breakfast is included at both, prime before a long day of exploring.

Where To Eat

Carbone

IYKYK. Carbone has taken on a life of its own thanks to gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi (and maybe Kanye and Julia Fox, too) – and for good reason. There’s no fancy Italian here, but ultra-simple dishes done extremely well, like the no-nonsense spicy vodka rigatoni.

The complimentary starters here are also epic, and include their tomato focaccia bread, pickled cauliflower, spicy salami and the best parmesan you’ll ever have.

The wine list is extensive, but for the cocktail lover, their margarita is a must. If you make just one dinner reso in NYC, make it this one.

Kumi

Kumi (which means beautiful in Japanese) serves modern Japanese cuisine with a Korean American twist.

The uniquely curated menu from Executive Chef Anastacia Song includes her green tea smoked chicken (definitely a must) and the gochujang glazed salmon.

We’re also obsessed with the equally pretty and tasty Hot Mess specialty roll that has poke sashimi, avocado and their “Screaming O Sauce.”

Sarabeth’s

This Central Park adjacent spot is the perfect spot to grab breakfast (or lunch) after a casual stroll. The Sarabeth’s menu features classic fare like eggs benny, their legendary poppers and famous cinnamon buns. Be sure to make a reservation on weekends.

Sadelle’s

The brunch to end all brunches: in come Sadelle’s. This bustling SoHo hotspot from Mario Carbone is known for their elevated take on classic New York deli fare.

That would explain the obsession insanely good salmon tower that comes with the smoked variation, tomatoes, cream cheese, capers and cucumber.

If it’s not obvious, the house made bagels are to-die-for. Definitely not your grandma’s lox.

Flour Shop by Amirah Kassem

Move over Magnolia, there’s another cool kid in town – and she’s called Flour Shop.

Baker extraordinaire Amirah Kassem came to Instagram fame with her iconic sprinkle exploding cakes.

Plenty of sweet treats are on deck here, including the cookie sandwich inspired ‘cakewhich’, delicious cake balls and colourful take-home party gear.

Where To Drink

The Osprey @ The 1 Hotel

The 1 Hotel in Brooklyn takes you out of Manhattan — but overlooking the iconic bridge is worth it.

This trendy hotspot is where fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes rang in his 21st birthday.

You can’t go wrong with a drinks (or dinner reso) at The Osprey, which boats a farm-to-table menu that’s all about sustainability.

Somewhere Nowhere

This pool, lounge and club combo has all the views of Manhattan one could desire.

Step atop the rooftop of the Renaissance New York Chelsea hotel, Somewhere Nowhere is a quintessential spot to finish off your evening with a cocktail – or, if you’re in the mood, some dancing.

Where To Get Caffeinated

The Laughing Man

You have to stay caffeinated with all that walking in the Big Apple. Hugh Jackson’s The Laughing Man coffee is all about the double shot lattes, and worth the venture to trendy Tribeca.

Plus, you may spot Vancouver native (and Hugh’s close pal) Ryan Reynolds, who’s known to be a regular.

Felix Roasting Co.

SoHo’s Felix Roasting Co. may take the cake for prettiest coffee shop in the city.

The decadent blush and blue decor is offset by rose gold and stunning Murano Chandeliers.

If The Laughing Man is your to-go spot, Felix is definitely one to sit-in.

Other Stuff To Check Out

The Museum Of Ice Cream

You scream, we all scream for ice cream. Whether or not you love North America’s fave frozen treat, this immersive and interactive “museum” is fun for all.

Arguably the most Insta-worthy place on earth, be sure to dress in your cutest for all the pink background walls one’s heart could desire.

Frozen treats and other desserts are served throughout The Museum Of Ice Cream as you move room to room, ultimately ending with a pool of (fake) sprinkles.

Kith’s Flagship Store

NYC is a shopping emporium, but a visit to streetwear mecca Kith is mandatory.

The three floor SoHo store has all the sneakers one could dream of but the store design is something of a marvel.

Each floor spins their own hiphop playlist, and don’t miss the cereal blended ice creams at the Treats on the second level.

Trivia Night at Arlo NoMad

Arlo NoMad’s weekly game night with NYC Trivia League goes down is a guaranteed good time for city visitors. From 80s nights and pop culture themes to hard hitting history and news topics, everybody’s unique knowledge sets will come in handy.

All attendees will also receive a complimentary cocktail from newage sake brand HeavensSake to get creative juices flowing. A special Mediterranean food and drink menu will also be available courtesy of Lamalo, and each week the trivia winner will receive a free night at Arlo NoMad.