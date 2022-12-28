Quebec ski town deemed most expensive NYE destination in Canada

From its grand ski resorts to its quaint shopping village, Mont Tremblant sure is beautiful at this time of year. But if you want to stay there, it’s going to cost you — a lot more than you probably bargained for.

According to a newly published survey by Cheaphotels.org, Mont Tremblant is the most expensive destination in Canada for an overnight stay on New Year’s Eve this year.

The survey looked at how much it would cost to stay in 20 different Canadian cities on December 31. The cheapest double room that was available at centrally located hotels with at least three stars was recorded for each location.

Data shows that the least expensive rooms were going for an average of $880 in Mont Tremblant. For context, that’s an increase of nearly 300% when compared to usual prices for hotels in the Laurentians hotspot.

Meanwhile, Whistler, BC, ranked as a distant second on the list of most expensive New Year’s destinations with a rate of $658. Banff, Alberta, rounded out the top three with a rate of $563.

In order of price, here are the 10 most expensive Canadian destinations to ring in the new year at:

1. Mont-Tremblant — $880 (+284%)

2. Whistler — $658 (+29%)

3. Banff — $563 (+233%)

4. Niagara Falls — $465 (+285%)

5. Halifax — $422 (+227%)

6. Jasper — $381 (+231%)

7. Toronto — $375 (+175%)

8. Quebec City — $353 (+117%)

9. Niagara-on-the-Lake — $335 (+31%)

10. Vancouver — $325 (+170%)

For the full results of the survey, click here.