New toonie to begin circulation in Canada and it honours Queen Elizabeth (PHOTOS)

Check your change for any stunning black toonies.

The Royal Canadian Mint announced on Wednesday that a new $2 coin will begin circulation later this month, and it honours the late Queen Elizabeth.

“Queen Elizabeth II served as Canada’s head of state for seven decades and for millions of Canadians, she was the only monarch they had ever known,” said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, in a statement. “Our special $2 circulation coin offers Canadians a way to remember her.”

The toonie features a black outer ring as a tribute to the monarch’s service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign.

What sets this coin apart from any old toonie is its black outer ring reminiscent of a mourning armband. Dated 2022, the Royal Canadian Mint says the design is supposed to echo the loss felt by millions of Canadians when the Queen passed.

The new coin features the classic polar bear design on the core of the reverse, as well as the effigy of Queen Elizabeth on the other side of the coin.

According to the Mint, nearly five million coins will enter circulation later in December and will start showing up in your change gradually as banks re-stock their $2 coin inventories.

This comes after the UK announced that its first King Charles coins would begin circulation in the country this month, giving Canadians a glimpse of what our money could look like.

It seems Canada is still in the planning stage of this transition.

Back in September, the Royal Canadian Mint told Daily Hive that a new monarch doesn’t require a “wholesale replacement” of coins already in circulation.

“The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era for our country and the Mint is currently working with the Government of Canada on the next steps.”

While we may not have them yet in Canada, the first King Charles coins in the UK gives a sneak peek at what’s to come.