The most anticipated new TV shows coming to Canada in 2023 (VIDEOS)

The Last of Us/IMDB | Pamela: A Love Story/Netflix

Who’s down to spend 2023 like how we spent most of the pandemic, watching as many new TV shows as possible?

The new year seems to be bringing in a bunch of great content, spread out across all the classic streaming platforms.

And while fantasy fans might have to wait until 2024 for another season of the wildly popular House of the Dragon, there’s an impressive spread of genres to keep your eyes glued to the screen in 2023.

Here are some of the most anticipated TV shows coming to Canada in 2023. Let’s start a fresh slate with TV shows this year.

Might we suggest a new comfy pair of sweatpants?

The Last of Us (HBO Max/Crave) — January 15

Based on the popular video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

A hardened survivor (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl (Bella Ramsey) out of a cruel quarantine zone.

Zombies, corruption, drama, and a breathtaking journey of survival.

That ’90s Show (Netflix) — January 19

Travel back to 1995 with Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna from the iconic That ’70s Show.

Leia is visiting her grandparents, Red and Kitty, back at Point Place for a summer of fun with a new cast of teens.

Plus, most of the original squad from the original sitcom is returning.

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix) — January 31

BC’s own Pamela Anderson will tell a love letter to herself, opening up “an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells,” says Netflix.

The documentary will follow the trajectory of “Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother.”

Succession, Season 4 (HBO Max/Crave) — Spring TBA

Admittedly one of the best TV shows in decades, season four of Succession kicks off in the spring. If you haven’t yet dove into the story of the Roy family’s line of succession, you have a few months to get caught up.

Do it.

White House Plumbers (HBO Max/Crave) — March TBA

HBO has produced a true story series about President Richard Nixon and his own political saboteurs during the Watergate Scandal.

Follow E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux) as they accidentally topple the presidency they were trying to protect.

You, Season 4 (Netflix) — February 9

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back for another round as the serial stalker/murderer who’s trying to reinvent himself in the fourth season of You.

The highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will follow “Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power,” according to Netflix.

Kaleidoscope (Netflix) — January 1

How about a new heist series? Kaleidoscope is already streaming on good ol’ Netflix.

Velma (Crave) — January 12

HBO is launching a 10-episode animated comedy series that tells the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the brains of the Scooby Doo Mystery Gang. Created by and starring Mindy Kaling.

Shrinking (Apple TV+) — January 27

Does anyone else miss Jason Segel?

The actor is producing and writing a new comedy series — alongside the Emmy Award-winning co-creator of Ted Lasso — which also stars Harrison Ford.

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video) — March 3

Follow the rise of Daisy Jones and The Six rock band through the ’70s LA music scene. The series is loosely based on the band Fleetwood Mac.

The Idol (HBO Max/Crave) — TBA

From the creator of Euphoria, this new series stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, slated to be steamy and dramatic.