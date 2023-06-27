New air travel etiquette guide lays down the unspoken rules of flying

Everyone has their own interpretation of what is and isn’t acceptable regarding air travel. Some people are happy reclining their seats, while others believe it’s a serious transgression.

Travel company Kayak has released its new official guide to the Unspoken Rules of Air Travel Etiquette, and it bills it as a one-stop shop for settling these disputes.

The first-of-its-kind travel manual details exactly what flying behaviours you can unapologetically do, with a breakdown of rules for each stage of the flying process.

We’ve selected the rules we think are most important to settle any disputes once and for all.

Reclining your seat: acceptable or not?

According to Kayak’s guide… acceptable!

Long-haul flights are tough enough as it is. If a slight recline can make the trip that much better, of course, it’s acceptable behaviour.

Kayak reported that 88% of travellers believe the button is there for a reason.

The person behind you can always recline their seat, too, so go ahead and lean that seat back for ultimate flying comfort.

Watching something without headphones: acceptable or not?

Definitely not acceptable!

Everyone wants to listen to different things, and having someone else’s music blasted right next to you makes that a little harder. Kayak reported that about 70% of travellers like hearing their own music.

We understand the struggle of forgetting your headphones, but that’s on you, not your poor seat neighbour.

Waking up someone to get to the bathroom: acceptable or not?

This one might be trickier to answer, but according to Kayak, this is perfectly acceptable.

Yes, it’s always going to feel a little bit awkward waking someone up from their peaceful slumber. But the alternative is much worse, and 64% of travellers agree.

Next time you feel your bladder starting to reach its limits, please don’t be shy about waking your neighbour. Going to the bathroom when you need it is a human right, and we shouldn’t let an awkward ask get in the way of that.

Taking off your shoes: acceptable or not?

Kayak says to keep your shoes on!

Stretching out your feet from a sweaty shoe is an amazing feeling. But it’s just not a feeling for the plane.

Kayak says that 56% of travellers think there’s a difference between a beach and a plane, and they’re not wrong. Let’s keep our feet and their smell in our shoes.

Clapping when the plane lands: acceptable or not?

One of the most heavily debated air travel behaviours. Well, the jury is in. Clapping when the plane lands is NOT acceptable.

It’s a close call in this dispute. Sure, clapping is very appreciative, but 51% of travellers think clapping is pointless since the pilots can’t actually hear it.

Sorry, pilots. No more clapping for you.

For the full breakdown of Kayak’s air travel etiquette, check out their full manual.

Do you agree with this etiquette? Let us know what you think are some acceptable and unacceptable travel behaviours.