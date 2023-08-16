Netflix launches gaming testing on TVs and computers in Canada

Netflix has started testing gaming on TVs, computers, and mobile, making it available to a small number of subscribers in Canada and the UK.

In a release, Netflix said it’s “rolling out a limited beta test” to select TVs starting August 15. That rollout will continue to PCs and Macs via Netflix.com on supported browsers in the coming weeks.

The streaming giant says it will be testing two games.

The first is the supernatural thriller Oxenfree, produced by Netflix Game Studio’s Night School Studio.

The other is a gem-mining arcade game called Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

To play the games on TV, Netflix says the only controller you’ll need is your phone, and for PC and Mac, a keyboard and mouse are required.

Because this is a testing period, games will only be available on select devices from Netflix’s partners. These include Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN.

More devices will be added on an ongoing basis, notes Netflix.