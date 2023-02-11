A Netflix user in Canada is disappointed that it seems like they’ll soon have to either cancel their account or pay more money to use it.

On Wednesday, February 8, Netflix announced an “update on sharing,” limiting the use of a single account to just one household.

The new rules have been more than a little confusing for users. And, after the initial announcement of the new account-sharing measures and additional charges, many users took to social media to say that they would cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

One user, who shared screenshots of a conversation they reportedly had with Netflix support, said they’d rather cancel than pay more to use their account.

Reddit user tandyzanzibar posted their chat to R/Ontario on Friday.

“In case anyone’s interested or considering arguing, here is my conversation with Netflix Canada about using my own account, for only myself, on my own TV in my own restaurant,” they wrote.

“You will not get anywhere with any explanation, they’re sticking to this ‘primary WiFi’ thing,” they said.

According to the screenshots, a Netflix customer service representative explained to the user that under the new rules to be considered part of the “household,” one has to watch something on that device connected to the primary location’s WiFi network at least once every 31 days.

The Netflix user explained that’s not possible, as they’re not going to bring their smart TV from work home with them once per month.

Then, the Netflix rep said it’s better to buy an extra member and add them to their account.

Meaning they’d have to pay an extra $7.99 to keep a profile outside of the primary address.

“Yeah f**k that, I’m not buying an extra member for myself when I already pay for myself with my existing membership. I’d rather just cancel all together and I’ll watch Prime and Disney at home and work,” the user wrote.

Daily Hive has reached out to Netflix for a response and will update this story.

According to the Netflix Help Centre, for “members with second homes or who travel frequently, open the Netflix app on your mobile device(s) while connected to the Wi-Fi network at your primary location once a month and then when you arrive at the second location.”

That won’t work for this user, though, who’s watching on a Smart TV, not a mobile device.

How are the new Netflix rules affecting you?

With files from Daily Hive Staff.