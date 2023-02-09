Canadians cancelling their Netflix subscriptions in droves following new account-sharing rules

Canadians are so disappointed with Netflix’s new account-sharing measures and additional charges that they’re cancelling their Netflix subscriptions in droves.

The streaming platform dropped the bombshell news on Wednesday as part of its password-sharing crackdown plan, aimed at limiting the use of a single account to just one household.

You now have to pay $7.99 to keep any profile belonging to someone living away from this primary address. This has particularly stressed out students in university campuses, frequent travellers, as well as friend groups and families sharing an account.

So it’s starting in Canada. @netflix won’t allow my university kid in residence to watch our family acct which I’m paying the highest fees. As well I’m told I can no longer watch Netflix when I travel to Quebec. Because it’s not my home wifi. pic.twitter.com/AHN3oA2ao6 — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) February 8, 2023

The news has pushed many Canadians to cancel their membership before their next billing date.

Netflix has greatly overestimated its value. Canada is one of the first countries being hit with extra charges for password sharing which means it’s my time to cancel. Bye 👋🏻 ✌🏻 — Patrick Maka (@PMaka1991) February 9, 2023

Netflix had been hinting at these changes for months, often issuing updates about its experiments with password sharing in Latin American countries.

Canadians are seriously angry, not only because the measures kicked in as soon as they were announced — meaning profiles away from home lost access — but also because of Netflix’s double standards in North America.

While the streaming giant has brought up its concerns about password sharing in the US, it has not mandated anything or introduced additional charges.

Tf netflix only back peddled in the states but they’re still charging for password sharing in Canada?? Cancelling that shit lmfao — 🎃 Moa La Moa 🎃 Extinct Bird Moatuber (@MoaLaMoaLaMoa) February 9, 2023

I am not sure how many people realize…but while Netflix seems to have back peddled on there Password sharing policy in the US, they absolutely went ahead with it in Canada. I am advising everyone in Canada to cancel there Netflix subscriptions until this is rolled back. https://t.co/mRJETgHfME — Gaslight Nation 🏳️‍🌈 (@ANeonGreenCity) February 9, 2023

Since it’s only been 24 hours since the announcement, we don’t have the number of cancellations that have taken place due to the new features. But people are taking to social media to air out their grievances.

Longtime subscribers are not publicly sharing their cancellation plans but also campaigning for others to leave the platform.

Been paying customer since 2011 but the new password rules rolling out in Canada put an end to that. Bye @netflix. pic.twitter.com/Fckswciv4D — Blerg 🇨🇦 (@MediaObsessed) February 9, 2023

Netflix Canada is implementing an extra $8 charge today if you share your account with people outside your household. Just a friendly reminder to cancel today before your next billing cycle like I did 🙂 — Cory (@Corynoscopy) February 9, 2023

And some are even sharing their alternatives.

So if you’re in Canada and are thinking you want to cancel your netflix sub in response to the new policy, check out CBC Gem. It’s a free account (with adverts, you can pay premium to remove adverts), and have check out some shows produced here! — Em, Enby Extraordinaire (@nineth_enby) February 8, 2023

Sweet! @Netflix just made it a lot easier to cancel and subscribe to Disney+ in Canada. — Kyle (@kylewilson) February 8, 2023

According to Netflix’s statement on the new measures, password sharing is inhibiting its ability to make money.

“Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films,” said Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, on Wednesday.

But the platform reported a whopping US$7.8 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2022. That’s nearly CA$10.5 billion.

Do you think Netflix has shot itself in the foot with these measures? And will you be keeping your membership? Let us know in the comments.