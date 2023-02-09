NewsVentureCanadaMovies & TVMoneyCanada

Canadians cancelling their Netflix subscriptions in droves following new account-sharing rules

National Trending Staff
|
Feb 9 2023, 8:11 pm
PKing9/Shutterstock

Canadians are so disappointed with Netflix’s new account-sharing measures and additional charges that they’re cancelling their Netflix subscriptions in droves.

The streaming platform dropped the bombshell news on Wednesday as part of its password-sharing crackdown plan, aimed at limiting the use of a single account to just one household.

You now have to pay $7.99 to keep any profile belonging to someone living away from this primary address. This has particularly stressed out students in university campuses, frequent travellers, as well as friend groups and families sharing an account.

The news has pushed many Canadians to cancel their membership before their next billing date.

 

Netflix had been hinting at these changes for months, often issuing updates about its experiments with password sharing in Latin American countries.

Canadians are seriously angry, not only because the measures kicked in as soon as they were announced — meaning profiles away from home lost access — but also because of Netflix’s double standards in North America.

While the streaming giant has brought up its concerns about password sharing in the US, it has not mandated anything or introduced additional charges.

Since it’s only been 24 hours since the announcement, we don’t have the number of cancellations that have taken place due to the new features. But people are taking to social media to air out their grievances.

Longtime subscribers are not publicly sharing their cancellation plans but also campaigning for others to leave the platform.

And some are even sharing their alternatives.

According to Netflix’s statement on the new measures, password sharing is inhibiting its ability to make money.

“Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films,” said Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, on Wednesday.

But the platform reported a whopping US$7.8 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2022. That’s nearly CA$10.5 billion.

Do you think Netflix has shot itself in the foot with these measures? And will you be keeping your membership? Let us know in the comments.

