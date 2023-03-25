Vancouver is once again the backdrop for a bit Netflix hit and it’s all the more reason to give it a watch this weekend to see if you can spy your neighbourhood in the show.

The Night Agent, an action-thriller TV show just dropped on Netflix on March 23 and has rocketed to #1 on the streaming platform’s top shows list.

Starring Gabriel Basso and based on a Matthew Quirk novel by the same name, The Night Agent follows an FBI agent who sits in the basement of the White House just in case the emergency phone line for undercover spies rings.

While the show’s filming locations are not revealed in the Netflix In Your Neighbourhood map, keen-eyed observers can tell that the show’s been shot in Vancouver. In 2022, the film was reportedly shot in several locations including Downtown Vancouver, UBC Campus, the Georgia Street Viaduct, and the Front Street Parkade in New Westminster.

You can watch the trailer for a taste:

Honestly, if you took a drink every time you saw a familiar street or scene filmed in the nearby rainforest, you’d be in trouble by the end of the trailer.

One easy-to-spot filming location is outside of the Vancouver Public Library on Robson Street:

These screenshots were taken from the trailer and show the VPL in the background. There are also some fun driving shots of the Cambie Street Bridge at night:

Twitter users shared hints and glimpses of the show’s filming locations on social media:

@yvrshoots the night agent filming downtown on Pender Street tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/1tgWxZ66vW — Teresa Lu (@teresa_lu) April 26, 2022

@yvrshoots what's filming in New West under the Front Street parkade? The Night Agent? pic.twitter.com/yX4OzSIv3X — Eric Skytte (@for_mla) May 15, 2022

On the show’s IMDB page, Los Angeles, Vancouver, BC, and Washington DC are all listed as filming locations and the show was filmed from February 2022 to June 2022.

Have you watched The Night Agent? Did you see any other Vancouver filming locations?