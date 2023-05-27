New map shows where Jennifer Lopez filmed her latest movie in Canada

A new map from Netflix shows exactly where superstar Jennifer Lopez filmed her latest movie and now you can practically trace her steps.

A bunch of new Netflix In Your Neighbourhood maps went live on Thursday, May 25. They were created by the streaming giant to show fans where their favourite Netflix films and series were filmed here in Canada.

Previous maps have shown the filming locations of Virgin River, The Adam Project, and Maid – all of which were filmed around BC. Now, you can see where the action-thriller The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez was filmed, too.

“With its mix of trendy urban environments, stunning seascapes and lush deciduous forests, Vancouver was the perfect place to capture The Mother’s most thrilling and action-packed scenes,” writes Netflix.

If you’ve already watched the film, you might have recognized filming locations like Victory Square Park in Downtown Vancouver.

“The film takes viewers across the city, from the historic City Centre, to the waterside Southlands neighbourhood, and the gorgeous natural vistas of Capilano Park.”

There are actually four different maps, one for Vancouver, Squamish, Smithers, and Agassiz.

You can check out the maps available online now. Plus, if you’re a fan of The Night Agent tv show on Netflix, its Vancouver filming locations are also on a new map.