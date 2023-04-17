Update: Netflix has apologized about the livestream not going according to plan and now says the reunion will be taped and available “as soon as humanly possible.”

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Sunday night was a rough one for fans of Love Is Blind as technical issues prevented the reunion from starting on time.

“The Live Reunion,” which was set to be the first live reunion in the history of Netflix, was set to kick off at 5 pm PT on Sunday.

But as of 5:45 pm PT, there was still just a screen saying, “There’s an issue with the livestream.”

On Instagram, the official Love Is Blind account shared to their story that “Love is Late” and added, “It’ll be worth it.”

But on social media, fans are not happy. Even popular US politicians have aired their grievances.

Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2023

Netflix hasn’t released any details about the issue but has tweeted that it will be “worth the wait.”

BREAKING: Netflix says to check your mail for a DVD copy of the LIVE reunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/3WRiqSTcXx — T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023

Netflix servers seeing everyone log in at the same time to watch this Love is Blind reunion pic.twitter.com/gbhRrrwruc — Gourab Garcia (@BigPapiUCF) April 17, 2023

Netflix showed up to the live reunion the way that Jackie showed up to her dress fitting #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS4 — d (@storytellerd10) April 17, 2023

me pretending like i don’t care about the love is blind reunion so it loads #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/euexInsJ97 — kinzi🧚🏼‍♀️ (@kinzijoy) April 17, 2023