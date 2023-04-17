NewsMovies & TVCuratedPop CultureCanada

Netflix's "Love Is Blind" Live Reunion is having stream issues and Twitter is losing it

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
Apr 17 2023, 12:49 am
@loveisblindnetflix/Instagram

Update: Netflix has apologized about the livestream not going according to plan and now says the reunion will be taped and available “as soon as humanly possible.”

Sunday night was a rough one for fans of Love Is Blind as technical issues prevented the reunion from starting on time.

“The Live Reunion,” which was set to be the first live reunion in the history of Netflix, was set to kick off at 5 pm PT on Sunday.

But as of 5:45 pm PT, there was still just a screen saying, “There’s an issue with the livestream.”

On Instagram, the official Love Is Blind account shared to their story that “Love is Late” and added, “It’ll be worth it.”

But on social media, fans are not happy. Even popular US politicians have aired their grievances.

Netflix hasn’t released any details about the issue but has tweeted that it will be “worth the wait.”

