Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for its private jets, and it pays up to $385,000

Looking for a job that pays you to travel? Netflix has the perfect position for you.

The streaming service is on the hunt for a flight attendant to join its “dream crew,” and it’s willing to pay handsomely.

The job posting, which is still up on the company’s careers site, says it is a lead position for a flight attendant that would be based out of San Jose, California.

The successful candidate would be the primary flight attendant of the streaming giant’s super midsize jet, and would also be required to service its Gulfstream G550 jet trips as needed.

Of course, not just anyone can apply.

Netflix says the right candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation.

“As you travel, you embrace the Netflix culture of Freedom and Responsibility, allowing you to operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation,” reads the posting.

“You also demonstrate the independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills necessary to provide a seamless experience for our passengers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are Netflix (@wearenetflix)

Besides the normal on-flight duties like performing pre-flight inspections and conducting safety and emergency briefings, the flight attendant is expected to be available to work on the ground at the company’s San Jose hangar maintaining its stockrooms.

Netflix says its aviation department provides “confidential air transportation” and expects its employees to work with “discretion,” so who knows which star passengers you could see while working a flight.

While the company hasn’t provided a definitive salary range for the position, it lists the overall market range for similar roles to be between $60,000 and $385,000.

“This market range is based on total compensation (vs. only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy,” reads the job posting.

Last year, Netflix laid off hundreds of employees amid reporting a huge subscriber loss.