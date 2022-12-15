New Netflix series to explore Canadian-born hatchet-wielding hitchhiker

A new Netflix series is exploring the life of the Alberta-born hatchet-wielding hitchhiker Caleb “Kai” McGillvary, who gained internet fame a decade ago.

Kai, who was born in Edmonton, became a viral sensation in 2012 after telling a California reporter in a TV interview that he used a hatchet to repeatedly hit a man that had plowed his car into a P&G worker, defending two bystanders in the process.

The nomad’s phrase “Smash, smash, smash” during the interview was even turned into a song, amassing more than 11 million views on YouTube.

You might also like: "No sympathy" for Ontario woman who MAJORLY regrets a move to Alberta

These are the odds cities across Canada will have a white Christmas

Four spots in Alberta named some of the most underrated in Canada

The series seems to delve into the hatchet incident and also Kai’s life after fame, including his run-in with the law.

The Edmonton native was sentenced to 57 years in prison back in 2019 in connection to the May 2013 death of 73-year-old lawyer Joseph Galfy, per a report by CBS News.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker will premiere on Netflix on January 10, 2023.