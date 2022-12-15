New Netflix series to explore Canadian-born hatchet-wielding hitchhiker
A new Netflix series is exploring the life of the Alberta-born hatchet-wielding hitchhiker Caleb “Kai” McGillvary, who gained internet fame a decade ago.
Kai, who was born in Edmonton, became a viral sensation in 2012 after telling a California reporter in a TV interview that he used a hatchet to repeatedly hit a man that had plowed his car into a P&G worker, defending two bystanders in the process.
The nomad’s phrase “Smash, smash, smash” during the interview was even turned into a song, amassing more than 11 million views on YouTube.
The series seems to delve into the hatchet incident and also Kai’s life after fame, including his run-in with the law.
The Edmonton native was sentenced to 57 years in prison back in 2019 in connection to the May 2013 death of 73-year-old lawyer Joseph Galfy, per a report by CBS News.
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker will premiere on Netflix on January 10, 2023.