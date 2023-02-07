This Netflix hack is pretty much guaranteed to improve your romantic movie night

If discovering great movies and TV shows on Netflix is one of your favourite pastimes, we have a really cool hack to make your selection process much, much easier.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner — and probably a lot of Netflix-and-chill plans underway — the streaming platform shared a bunch of fun hacks that’ll help you avoid wasting finding the perfect watch.

Did you know that Netflix has search codes you can use to find movies in certain genres?

For Valentine’s Day, you can use the codes to find exactly the kind of romantic movie you and your boo (or a bunch of your single friends!) want to indulge in.

Try looking up romantic movies with the code 8883. But if you want to narrow the search down, here are all the codes that’ll help you pick your flick by genre.

Classic romantic: 31273

Quirky romance: 36103

Romantic comedies: 5474

Romantic dramas: 1255

Romantic favourites: 502675

Romantic foreign films: 7153

Independent romantic movies: 9916

Steamy romance movies: 35800

If you only reserve romantic films for this time of the year and don’t want romcoms ruining your personalized Netflix recommendations, you can delete or hide things from your viewing history.

Just go to your account’s viewing history after you’re done with your V-Day movie, click on “viewing activity” and then click on the “hide” button on the right.

Bonus: if you’re single, you can also play Netflix’s new game Too Hot To Handle: Love Is a Game, and enjoy watching your very own story roll out.

The simulation game will let you mingle with singles and pick between love and temptation just like the hit reality show Too Hot To Handle.

Netflix also has a special Valentine’s Day page for you to browse, if you don’t want to mess with codes.

Have a sweet (and safe 👀 ) movie night!