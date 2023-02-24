Netflix cuts prices in some countries as Canada mourns password sharing

Netflix is days into the password-sharing crackdown in Canada, potentially costing Canadians who haven’t cancelled more money, but is the service giving other countries a discount while Canadians are dealing with the password-related hassle?

According to the Wall Street Journal and MobileSyrup, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Mobile Syrup suggests that countries like Kenya, Iran, Venezuela, Croatia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia have received a price cut. At the same time, the Wall Street Journal states that over 30 countries have received a price cut.

The Wall Street Journal adds that certain countries have seen a price cut of 50% for some tiers, suggesting it’s a way to entice viewers in countries with an ever-growing assortment of streaming options.

Netflix Canada confirmed the price adjustments to Daily Hive in a statement.

“We’re always exploring ways to improve our members’ experience. We can confirm that we are updating the pricing of our plans in certain countries.”

That doesn’t offer much solace to Netflix users in Canada, who were up in arms about the streaming services plans, which are now in effect, to put the clamp on password sharing. Many have suggested that they’ve cancelled their subscriptions following the changes to its password-sharing policy.

Some are even arguing that it’s turning people back towards piracy.

Streaming services are raising prices, cutting content, and now Netflix says sharing your password makes you a thief, after once saying it was love. For Disconnect, I argue streaming hasn’t delivered on its promise and is sending people back to piracy 🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/J2YaefWNv1 — Paris Marx (@parismarx) February 24, 2023

Earlier this month, Netflix revealed how many people were sharing passwords.

“Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films,” said Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix.

But the platform reported a whopping US$7.8 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2022. That’s nearly CA$10.5 billion.

Does the news that some countries are getting a discount on Netflix plans upset you, considering Canadians have no choice but to pay more if they want to add additional households? Let us know in the comments.