A ton of exciting new movies are coming to Netflix Canada this summer (TRAILERS)

Summer is the season for barbecues, beaches, and getting the most out of the outdoors.

But when the heat becomes unbearable, it’s always nice to stay indoors and cuddle up for an air-conditioned movie night.

Lucky for you, Netflix Canada has an exciting new slate of movies that are releasing this summer.

From an action-thriller starring Jennifer Lopez to a creative, choose-your-own-adventure romcom, these Netflix films will keep you cool this summer.

The Mother — May 12

Genre: Action

Synopsis: An assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael García Bernal

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me — May 16

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan — better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith.

Victim/Suspect — May 23

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: On her first solo investigation, journalist Rae de Leon travels nationwide to uncover a shocking pattern: young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.

Extraction 2 — June 16

Genre: Action

Synopsis: Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film, Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili

Take Care of Maya — June 19

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together.

The Perfect Find — June 23

Genre: Romcom

Synopsis: After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger co-worker (Keith Powers) — who happens to be her boss’ son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance.

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, D.B. Woodside, Janet Hubert, Alani “La La” Anthony and Gina Torres

Nimona — June TBA

Genre: Animated family film

Synopsis: When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shape-shifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy.

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, Indya Moore, RuPaul Charles, Julio Torres, Sarah Sherman

Wham! — July 5

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers — George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! — set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986, they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs.

The Out-Laws — July 7

Genre: Action comedy

Synopsis: Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straitlaced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin), who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Cast: Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, Laci Mosley, with Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan

Bird Box Barcelona — July 14

Genre: Action thriller

Synopsis: From the producers of the global phenomenon Bird Box comes Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona.

Cast: Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia

The Deepest Breath — July 19

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: A champion freediver and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. A look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.

They Cloned Tyrone — July 21

Genre: Mystery action thriller

Synopsis: A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Cast: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry, Eric Robinson Jr. with Kiefer Sutherland and Jamie Foxx

Happiness for Beginners— July 27

Genre: Romcom

Synopsis: Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “adventure of a lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live — and love — again.

Cast: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, Esteban Benito, Gus Birney, Julia Shiplett

Heart of Stone — August 11

Genre: Action

Logline: Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready

The Monkey King — August 18

Genre: Animated family film

Synopsis: Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, translated into an action-packed comedy, a Monkey and his magical fighting Stick battle demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all — Monkey’s ego.

Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie and BD Wong

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah— August 25

Genre: Family comedy

Synopsis: Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threaten their friendship and their rite of passage.

Cast: Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman and Luis Guzmán

Choose Love — August 31

Genre: Interactive romcom

Logline: Cami Conway has it all. She’s got the job she wants and is headed toward engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul. And yet, she feels something is missing. Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare.” What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!

Cast: Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber and Scott Michael Foster