NewsCanadaMovies & TVMoneyCanada

Netflix is trying to lure back former subscribers, but people aren't impressed

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Mar 22 2023, 2:31 pm
Netflix is trying to lure back former subscribers, but people aren't impressed
Vantage_DS/Shutterstock | @JigSal_/Twitter

Have you cancelled your Netflix subscription recently? If so, you’re probably one of the many former subscribers who’ve received an email from the streaming platform.

If you chose to click on “cancel membership,” chances are Netflix has reached out to suggest shows you can watch for the low price of just $5.99. The catch? It’s not exactly a new deal, since the monthly plan has been part of its pricing tier for a while now.

The $5.99 subscription is Netflix’s most basic plan, which shows ads during TV shows and movies. Also, downloads are not included.

Former subscribers aren’t exactly thrilled by this poor attempt to win them back.

It looks like it’s the same story for subscribers in the UK.

But Netflix isn’t the only one working hard to win over subscribers.

A Twitter user claims that they received an actual letter from Amazon, listing shows that they can watch if they subscribe to Prime Video.

It certainly doesn’t help that Netflix has cracked down on password sharing, which prompted many Canadians to cancel their subscriptions.

According to a survey by MobileSyrup, 46% of the nearly 7,000 respondents said that they cancelled their subscriptions or have no plans on getting their own accounts.

However, users have found that the streaming platform has yet enforced its password-sharing policy.

Daily Hive has reached out to Netflix for a statement and will update this post when it responds.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Canada
+ Movies & TV
+ Money
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.