Netflix is trying to lure back former subscribers, but people aren't impressed

Have you cancelled your Netflix subscription recently? If so, you’re probably one of the many former subscribers who’ve received an email from the streaming platform.

If you chose to click on “cancel membership,” chances are Netflix has reached out to suggest shows you can watch for the low price of just $5.99. The catch? It’s not exactly a new deal, since the monthly plan has been part of its pricing tier for a while now.

The $5.99 subscription is Netflix’s most basic plan, which shows ads during TV shows and movies. Also, downloads are not included.

Former subscribers aren’t exactly thrilled by this poor attempt to win them back.

Not Netflix guilt tripping me with Cobra Kai as a reason to join again lmao. Change the dumb policies first. pic.twitter.com/oxr5cnyl6c — Sal Di Vittorio (@JigSal_) March 18, 2023

Since cancelling Netflix I’ve had 6 emails from them asking me to re-sub, struggling Netflix? — Sam (@samhardiman92) March 21, 2023

Netflix always sends me emails like “Kelly, please come back season two of [show I’ve never heard of] is now streaming” — kelly 🎪 (@rrroooiiirrr) March 21, 2023

It looks like it’s the same story for subscribers in the UK.

It’s been three weeks since I left and Netflix is still pestering me with these needy emails almost daily. pic.twitter.com/tSMiyII465 — Dr Nick Bailey 🇬🇧🇪🇺 #antigrowth #votingReform (@DrNickBailey) March 22, 2023

But Netflix isn’t the only one working hard to win over subscribers.

A Twitter user claims that they received an actual letter from Amazon, listing shows that they can watch if they subscribe to Prime Video.

Next thing you know they’ll have canvassers out coming to you your door — nora (@fablesfaubus) March 21, 2023

It certainly doesn’t help that Netflix has cracked down on password sharing, which prompted many Canadians to cancel their subscriptions.

According to a survey by MobileSyrup, 46% of the nearly 7,000 respondents said that they cancelled their subscriptions or have no plans on getting their own accounts.

However, users have found that the streaming platform has yet enforced its password-sharing policy.

Daily Hive has reached out to Netflix for a statement and will update this post when it responds.