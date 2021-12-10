New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)

It’s cold outside, so why not stay in?

Enjoy a weekend in with plenty to choose from on Netflix’s diverse lineup of shows and movies.

From a film that might remind you of your own family holiday messes to a new drama starring Sandra Bullock, there’s something for everyone.

Along with titles from earlier in November, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

After an accidental text message turns into a digital friendship, Vale and Alex start crushing on each other without realizing they’ve met in real life.

Political ploys, personal agendas, and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.

They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold — and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home.

A year after last year’s Christmas disaster, Tumi finds herself at the centre of another holiday family mess when a relative suddenly passes away.

In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, this adult animation, live-action hybrid celebrates the campy Saturday-morning shows of the ’80s and ’90s.

After breaking up with her dreamboat, Marta finds love with an artist. But life throws a few twists into the mix for the ailing woman and her friends.

Two strangers awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together, and are further shocked when they learn who’s behind their horrifying ordeal.

Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.

On the motorbike road trip of their dreams, buddies Rain and Ro Hong-chul relax and unwind as they delight in tasty eats and scenic locales around Korea.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:



When an aspiring author and his free-spirited sister both fall for the enigmatic paying guest at their home, ensuing events rock their traditional family.



Former professional football player and star of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.

The campers leave Isla Nublar behind, only to wash ashore on strange new terrain that’s crawling with threats — and closely guarded secrets.



The stakes couldn’t be higher for the embattled professor as he races to get the gold — and more importantly, his team — out of the bank.