Netflix has an update for Canadian subscribers, and it involves paying more money

The internet has been ablaze with complaints since Netflix announced new measures as part of its crackdown on password sharing.

Canadian subscribers were confused when they found out they would have to do things like log in at a primary home location every 31 days to be able to use the streaming platform.

Netflix told Daily Hive that this was a result of it erroneously publishing a certain press release in Canada. The release was meant for Netflix’s Latin American subscribers, where the platform is experimenting with different ways to ensure that one account is only used in one household.

After the wave of confusion, Netflix finally published a statement on Wednesday and announced brand new “features” for its customers in Canada, Portugal, Spain, and New Zealand.

We know there’s been a lot of confusion about sharing Netflix. A Netflix account is intended for one household, so we’re rolling out new features in Canada to give you more control over your account — and yes, you can still watch Netflix while traveling! https://t.co/rCdEvZrCKq — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) February 8, 2023

“A Netflix account is intended for one household, so we’re rolling out new features in Canada to give you more control over your account — and yes, you can still watch Netflix while traveling!” the platform said on Twitter.

The latter concern was a big one for Canadians. Many travel regularly or have family in different cities, and having to log in at a primary home each month sounded very intimidating.

“Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films,” said Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, in a statement.

To curb password sharing, here are all the things you will be able to do with your account:

Set primary location : Netflix will help subscribers set this up, ensuring that anyone who lives in their household can use their Netflix account.

: Members can now easily manage who has access to their account from Netflix’s new Manage Access and Devices page.

: People using an account can now easily transfer a profile to a new account, which they pay for — keeping their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more.

Watch while you travel : Members can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV, like at a hotel or holiday rental.

Buy an extra member : Members on Netflix’s Standard or Premium plan in Canada can add an extra member sub-account for up to two people they don’t live with — each with a profile, personalized recommendations, login and password — for an extra $7.99 a month per person.

Of course, no one is happy with the news, not only because inflation has already made paying bills harder, but also because Netflix reported massive revenues last year.

In the third quarter of 2022 alone, the streaming platform reported US$7.8 billion in revenue— nearly CND$10.5 billion.

Everyone, you’re being way too hard on #Netflix. As Netflix states, password sharing impairs its ability to invest in new content. Help Netflix, help you. It ONLY earned $7.85 billion in revenue last year, according to Variety. We can do better as consumers. https://t.co/TbkcCZzDgA — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) February 8, 2023

“It already costs $20 a month, and we have to pay $7.99 to add someone? Are you out of your mind?” one Twitter user asked.

it already costs 20$ a month and we have to pay 7.99$ to add someone lol??? are you out of your mind?????? https://t.co/RBdsButjSK — nick miller from new girl (@kawashere) February 8, 2023

Lmao Netflix wants to charge 7.99 to add an extra person to the account when I already pay 25 bucks for 4 screens??? Nope. https://t.co/FUMXAaVe88 — Lyss (@lysscalv) February 8, 2023

“As always, we’ll refine these new features based on member feedback so that we continue to improve Netflix in the years ahead,” Netflix promises in its press release.

Let’s see if they stay true to that statement, because member feedback is not looking particularly great right now.