Over the weekend, thousands of people rallied across Canada in support of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Many demonstrators toted the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine in Toronto and Vancouver. However, people online have also spotted neo-Nazi flags among the crowds.

The red and black flags people may be seeing at these demonstrations are associated with the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). It was established by a group of Ukrainian nationalists who fought against both sides in World War II for an independent Ukraine. According to the BBC, they even infiltrated the German army, playing a small role in carrying out the Holocaust in order to achieve their political goals.

You can see a littering of the flags at the rallies in Ontario.

The closing moment of today’s rally in support of Ukraine #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/ZtrOIAwjDe — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) February 27, 2022

A Twitter account called GRTSocialist tweeted a thread of flags to look out for.

It includes the red and black battle flag of the UPA and a yellow flag with a symbol associated with the Azov Battalion, a far-right paramilitary force within the Ukrainian National Guard.

If you are going to a protest today against the wrongful Russian invasion of Ukraine make sure you are aware of the certain prominent Ukrainian fascist flags so you don’t end up standing next to some not very nice people. Don’t let them coopt your protest. Flags to be wary of: — GRTSocialist (@GypsySocialist) February 24, 2022

Many have taken to Twitter to make people aware of the neo-Nazi symbolism they could be standing next to at these rallies.

The red and black flag of the UPA is spotted at a Toronto rally. The UPA was a fascist group that massacred Polish people during the Second World War. https://t.co/Sus8EAUTJC pic.twitter.com/1gUY0j93jV — Davide Mastracci 🤌🏼 (@DavideMastracci) February 27, 2022

A consequence of people who never pay attention to world events suddenly becoming aware of Ukraine in the last 48 hours is they will not recognize that they’re standing among neo-nazi flags at these events https://t.co/M1WGaNYtqI — uncle tom’s dabbin’ (@feel_afraid) February 25, 2022

Others are denouncing media organizations for sharing images of these flags front and centre without any context.

“How many people will re-share these not knowing its relationship to reaction?” one account tweeted.

. @NPR is straight up platforming Ukrainian fascist “blood & soil” flags in their propaganda posts on Instagram. How many people will re-share these not knowing its relationship to reaction? pic.twitter.com/ftxSgo1UwP — Claudia Jones School for Political Education (@ClaudiaJonesEdu) February 28, 2022

Maybe local journalists across the country wouldn’t be platforming all the neo-Nazi flags at these Ukraine protests without context if publications actually valued having someone on the extremism beat when the Capitol isn’t being attacked, just saying — (C)hicago (F)ree (M)edia (@chifreemedia) February 28, 2022

These demonstrations come after Russia launched its full-scale attack on Ukraine last Thursday, escalating years of political tension between the bordering countries. Many Ukrainians found themselves sheltering from explosions in underground subways and evacuating the country.