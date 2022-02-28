NewsCanadaWorld News

Neo-Nazi flags spotted at "Stand with Ukraine" rallies across Canada

Feb 28 2022, 7:51 pm
John Delaney/Daily Hive

Over the weekend, thousands of people rallied across Canada in support of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Many demonstrators toted the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine in Toronto and Vancouver. However, people online have also spotted neo-Nazi flags among the crowds.

The red and black flags people may be seeing at these demonstrations are associated with the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). It was established by a group of Ukrainian nationalists who fought against both sides in World War II for an independent Ukraine. According to the BBC, they even infiltrated the German army, playing a small role in carrying out the Holocaust in order to achieve their political goals.

You can see a littering of the flags at the rallies in Ontario.

A Twitter account called GRTSocialist tweeted a thread of flags to look out for.

It includes the red and black battle flag of the UPA and a yellow flag with a symbol associated with the Azov Battalion, a far-right paramilitary force within the Ukrainian National Guard.

Many have taken to Twitter to make people aware of the neo-Nazi symbolism they could be standing next to at these rallies.

Others are denouncing media organizations for sharing images of these flags front and centre without any context.

“How many people will re-share these not knowing its relationship to reaction?” one account tweeted.

These demonstrations come after Russia launched its full-scale attack on Ukraine last Thursday, escalating years of political tension between the bordering countries. Many Ukrainians found themselves sheltering from explosions in underground subways and evacuating the country.

