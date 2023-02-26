Neil Young performs at BC old-growth rally, his first live show in four years (VIDEO)

Neil Young performs in front of the BC legislature at a rally to stop old growth logging on Feb. 25 (Kevin D Jeffrey/Shutterstock)

After nearly four years, Canadian music legend Neil Young performed live as a surprise to old-growth logging protest demonstrators in Victoria, BC, Saturday.

The rally, dedicated to ending old-growth logging in the province, brought out hundreds of people over the weekend.

The crowd marched from City Hall to the BC legislature, where a list of speakers and performers were scheduled to take the stage.

Young was not listed as one of the performers so his unexpected appearance shocked many.

never thought i’d see #neilyoung in my lifetime pic.twitter.com/h3AYuxjoX3 — Nell Saba (@nellen55) February 25, 2023

That's right, Neil Young performed at #United4OldGrowth to deliver a message to the Canadian government and @bcndp🔥 And yes we were all sobbing as soon as he started playing Heart of Gold💛 pic.twitter.com/SaCpAwN9c4 — Stand.earth (@standearth) February 26, 2023

“I’m only here for those trees up there,” he said. “It’s a beautiful, it’s a precious sacred thing, these old trees because they show us the power of nature when we are being threatened. They show us the past and they show us our future and that’s something that I hope our Canadian government and business section will recognize that this has to do with Canada, it has to do with the ages — if we’re lucky enough to have ages.

“These trees have lasted so long they deserve Canada’s respect.”

With his guitar and harmonica, he then performed Comes a Time and Heart of Gold.

There was also an appearance by the actress Daryl Hannah, who is Young’s wife.