Canadians just got a new way to track flight delays at major airports

If you’re worried about flight delays, there’s a new online tool that can hopefully help alleviate that stress.

Nav Canada, the not-for-profit organization that manages Canada’s air traffic controllers, recently launched a new social media account that tracks the causes of flight delays at four major Canadian airports.

The account is called @navcanadaops and has been active on X (formerly known as Twitter) since July 28.

Welcome to @NAVCANADA‘s air traffic management initiatives @X account. Here, you’ll find information about air traffic management initiatives that impact operations at @TorontoPearson, @yvrairport, @yulaeroport, and @FlyYYC. Wondering what an air traffic management initiative… pic.twitter.com/Kfr82wcToL — NAV CANADA Operations (@navcanadaops) July 28, 2023

“To ensure travellers have access to accurate and timely information relevant to their travels, Nav Canada will be informing air passengers of air traffic management related delays,” the company said in a statement.

The X account will publicly release updates pertaining to flight delays at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Calgary International Airport (YYC), Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

Nav Canada says delays can be caused by bad weather like thunderstorms and snowstorms; maintenance and construction at airports; or the operational capacity of airlines, airports, third-party providers and its air navigation system.

For example, in its most recent tweets, the account flagged flight delays at YUL as a result of the weather:

The flow of traffic at YUL has now returned to normal levels and the NAV CANADA team is continuing to keep everyone moving safely and efficiently. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline. — NAV CANADA Operations (@navcanadaops) July 29, 2023

This comes amid Canadian travellers’ mistrust of airlines. It’s hard to blame them when two of Canada’s biggest airlines ranked worse than US carriers when it comes to flight delays.

You can find more information about the new social media account here.