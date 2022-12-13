Have you been naughty or nice? Find out what Santa officially thinks

Were you naughty or nice this year? Regardless, you won’t have to wait for Christmas to find out what Santa and his Elven interns think.

Mr. Klaus is not being very secretive about his thoughts this year — if anything, he’s being very direct and candid.

The Christmas Affairs Department of The North Pole Government has released a long list of names with their corresponding “naughty” or “nice” status.

“The Department of Christmas Affairs uses the Global Behaviour Tracking Network and data mining technology to determine who will be in good favour come Christmas,” officials working day and night on this list revealed.

All you have to do is enter your name into the slot to find out if you’ve been an angel or an agent of chaos throughout 2022.

If you cannot find your name, maybe Santa wants to keep your fate a mystery, but this list isn’t like your ordinary souvenir shop name-mug kiosk. It’s actually got a TON of names.

Visit the official “Naughty or Nice” list here and let us know what your report card says, and send your gift request directly to the North Pole, using this handy-dandy form.