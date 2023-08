It may not come as a surprise, but the average price of rent in Canada just reached a whopping new high.

According to the August 2023 rental report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation, the average asking rent in Canada skyrocketed to $2,078 last month, marking the fastest price growth over the past three months.

The report notes that asking rents in Canada increased by 21% ($354) per month compared to July 2021. Year-over-year, rental prices saw an 8.9% spike.

The rise in rent can be linked to the Bank of Canada’s recent interest rate increase and post-secondary students looking to secure rental housing before a new fall semester starts.

ā€œCanadaā€™s rental market is currently facing a perfect storm of factors driving rents to new highs,ā€ said Shaun Hildebrand, president of Urbanation, in a release.

ā€œThese include the peak season for lease activity, an open border policy for new residents, quickly rising incomes, and the worst ever homeownership affordability conditions.ā€

The report notes that the average asking rents for purpose-built and condo apartments reached $2,008 in July, surpassing $2,000 for the first time.

Year-over-year, asking rents for purpose-built and condo apartments saw an 11.3% increase and a 2% increase month-over-month.

One-bedroom purpose-built and condo rentals saw the biggest increase (+13% YOY), averaging $1,850.

The average rent for two bedrooms came in at $2,192. For three bedrooms, the average was reported at $2,413.

Here’s a breakdown of the average rental prices in Canada’s major cities.

Vancouver

Vancouver unsurprisingly remained in the top spot for the highest rent out of 35 Canadian cities.

Average one-bedroom rents came in at $3,013 (+16.2% YOY), and two-bedroom units were a lofty $3,981 (+15.7% YOY).

For apartment and condo listings specifically, Vancouver’s average rental prices remained astronomical.

The average rent for one-bedroom units came in at $3,037. Two bedrooms averaged $3,981, and three bedrooms were a whopping $4,604.

Toronto

Toronto maintained the second-highest rent for major Canadian cities, with one-bedrooms averaging $2,592 (+13.4% YOY) and two-bedroom units averaging $3,370 (+8.9% YOY).

The report states that Toronto saw an 11.5% increase in average asking rents in July for apartment and condo listings, compared to June, reaching $2,849.

Rent for one-bedroom apartments and condo units averaged $2,601, two bedrooms were $3,386, and three bedrooms came in at $3,729.

Calgary

Calgary continued to have the fastest rent growth among the largest markets in the country for purpose-built condos and apartments.

Asking rents for these units increased by 16.1% to $2,036, indicating a slight cool-down from the 18.4% increase it saw in June.

The average rental price for a one-bedroom was $1,718 (+11.4% YOY) and $2,121 for a two-bedroom unit (16.9% YOY).

Edmonton

Edmonton came in 31st in Rental.ca’s ranking of highest rents, followed by Lethbridge and Regina.

One-bedroom units in Edmonton averaged $1,197 (12.8% YOY), and two-bedrooms clocked in at $1,531 (+11.5% YOY).

The average rent for one-bedroom apartments and condo units came in at $1,216, two bedrooms were $1,574, and three bedrooms averaged $1,673.

Montreal

The report noted that annual rent in Montreal jumped from 11.2% in June to 15.3% in July, reaching an average of $1,987 for condos and apartment listings.

The city came in 23rd on the rankings of highest rents, with average one-bedroom units priced at $1,756 and average two-bedrooms at $2,221 for July.

Montreal’s apartment and condo units came in at an average price of $1,752 for a one-bedroom, $2,222 for two bedrooms, and $2,539 for three bedrooms.

