National park guests fall into frigid water after ice collapses (VIDEO)

A scary incident was captured on camera showing guests falling into frigid waters at a national park.

The incident occurred at Yoho National Park in BC and shows what appears to be a large gathering of people walking along an ice sheet before it collapses, sending some members of the group into the frigid waters.

The video was shared to both TikTok and Instagram by @victoriabeautysite, which garnered millions of views.

A caption on the video suggests that the people fell into the lake near the natural bridge.

“Please be cautious as the weather is changing and the ice is melting,” the caption adds.

The video has spawned many comments, with some suggesting the group should’ve known better.

One comment said, “Common sense sure isn’t common anymore.”

We’ve reached out to Parks Canada for more information.