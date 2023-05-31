Canadian mayor wants the feds change the lyrics of the national anthem

A Canadian mayor has filed a motion to amend the lyrics of the national anthem, “O Canada.”

Bonnie Crombie, who has been the mayor of Mississauga, Ontario, since 2014, penned and presented the motion to advance reconciliation efforts at a city council meeting on Wednesday.

Crombie was inspired by Canadian R&B singer Jully Black’s performance at the NBA All-Star pre-game on February 19.

Black sang “O Canada! Our home on native land,” instead of the current official lyrics, which call Canada “our home and native land.” The decisive moment led to her being honoured at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa.

Canadians loved the subtle-but-powerful amendment. Some even wanted it to be officially adopted into the national anthem.

“This change to the anthem was hailed by Indigenous Peoples across Canada as an act of reconciliation and a speaking of the truth; the changed words to the anthem advance the cause of reconciliation nationally as it reflects the truth of our nation,” wrote Crombie in her motion.

She pushed for the City of Mississauga to officially write a letter calling upon the federal government to adopt the change formally “to reflect the spirit and intent of the Treaties which allowed for the creation of the City of Mississauga and all of Canada.”

Crombie also demanded that the City share the motion with other mayors and the minister of Indigenous affairs to encourage other cities to rally for the cause.

“The new wording represents a truth which is critical to the understanding of present-day Canada and that such a change is consistent with the federal government’s commitment to reconciliation,” she concluded.

Now, we wait to see if the City council will pass the motion.