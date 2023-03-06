Hundreds of adorable pets are now available for adoption across Canada

Have you been considering adding a four-legged friend to your home or thinking of growing your existing furry family? If yes, you’re in luck.

Hundreds of animals will be up for adoption from March 6 to March 12 as part of PetSmart Charities of Canada’s National Adoption Week.

Held at almost all of its stores across the country, plenty of puppies and dogs, kittens and cats, and various other small animals will be looking for loving forever homes at PetSmart next week. The pets come from local animal welfare organizations around Canada.

PetSmart outlines some of the benefits of adopting pets, including:

Pets give unconditional love and companionship

Interacting with pets reduces feelings of stress and isolation

Giving a home to a pet in need lends purpose in life during significant changes, such as retirement

Caring for pets teaches values such as responsibility and compassion to children and youth

Playing with pets increases movement and activity, and can encourage pet parents to spend more time outdoors during colder months

With shelters across Canada running at full capacity, you adopting a pet will help another animal get the care they need as well.

PetSmart also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families.

Those who aren’t ready to adopt a pet can still help animals in need by making a donation online.

When: March 6 to March 12, 2023

Where: Over 1,600 PetSmart locations across Canada (check website for the full list of participating locations)

With files from Darcy Matheson