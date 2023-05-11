Mugler H&M collab had some Canadians lining up overnight (PHOTOS)

Toronto fashion seekers have been waiting in line at the Eaton Centre since 3 am Thursday to get their hands on H&M’s collaboration with Mugler.

The French, high-fashion label is reviving the brand’s archive from the ’80s and ’90s, injecting modern flair and gender fluidity into its designs.

Fashion Week’s most recent showings for Spring/Summer 2023 frequently used an LGBTQ+ ethos, which Mugler and H&M have embodied in their collab.

Thierry Mugler, the eponymous designer of Mugler, has a longstanding relationship with the queer community. He defined the extravagant style of the ’80s, adding pomps and frills to menswear at a time when masculinity was distinctly polo shirts and varsity jackets.

Mugler’s effect on LGBTQ+ fashion has extended beyond his ’80s and ’90s golden era. A January 2023 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race featured the now-deceased designer’s flair, asking contestants to reimagine his looks for a drag show.

The LGBTQ+ ideology of Mugler’s designs has been modernized in this new collection with H&M.

The womenswear offerings include sinched power suits, detailed with lace openings along the midsection, and skin-tight, frilled dresses.

Among the formal wear are looks tailored to Toronto’s prominent streetwear culture, like two-tone denim jeans with body-contouring bodysuits and a volt green, multi-layer long sleeve. The menswear pieces are unapologetically Mugler, as the featured looks include cropped tailoring, ballistic-styled bomber jackets, and boots so pointed it would rip your ex’s heart out.

A common theme between the two collections is the oversized M logo belt. Expect this piece to sell out quickly, as flashy, big branded belts are a hot ticket among members of Toronto’s underground rap scene.

Twitter has been having a field day in response to the collab. Some users are denouncing the collab, with one saying “The Mugler H&M collection is dry and not giving. Thierry is rolling in his grave.”

H&M and Mugler Campaign after few weeks. pic.twitter.com/AKZdmTQM06 — Ryle Tuvierra راه-يلي (@thefiercewalker) May 8, 2023

Seemingly, most of the positive response has come from shoppers who were able to score pieces online, but even the website could barely contain the demand.

Those who were lucky enough to get inside the Eaton Centre store today were given 10 minutes to grab what they wanted and 15 minutes to try it on.

If you were hoping to get a piece of the action, you can still try to score the collab either in-store or online, but by the looks of this line, your best shot might just be finding the pieces on secondary marketplaces.