MuchMusic just got its own movie to be screened at major music fest

The life and times of MuchMusic will be highlighted in a movie documenting the rich history of the music station, to premiere at a major Texas music fest next month.

Appropriately named 299 Queen Street West, the documentary will delve into the unique decades-long story of the beloved MuchMusic brand through the perspectives of many VJs (video jockeys) when it debuts to audiences at SXSW in March.

The doc works to tell “the story of a scrappy television upstart from the perspective of the VJs. At the time, they had no prior TV hosting experience, were given no scripts, no direction and went live to air across the country,” according to a website for the film.

MuchMusic is the subject of a documentary that has its world premiere next month in Austin, Texas @sxsw film fest.” 299 Queen Street West” is directed by Sean Menard. Nice to see some MM love! ❤https://t.co/z34149OdOp pic.twitter.com/scNcUwXMQR — Sook-Yin Lee (@sookyinlee) February 6, 2023

The film will premiere at the famous SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, next month, under the “24 Beats Per Second” screening section.

For viewers who aren’t too familiar with The Nation’s Music Station, the synopsis says the channel’s “rise in popularity intersected with rap music entering the mainstream, the birth of grunge and alternative rock and pop stars caused teenage hysteria at the iconic street level studio.”

oooo there’s a muchmusic doc premiering at sxsw https://t.co/qAQii8mqfl pic.twitter.com/HQZsNZJevU — Jill_Krajewski on IG (@JillKrajewski) February 6, 2023

According to the SXSW schedule, 299 Queen Street West will see features from Rick Campanelli, Sook-Yin Lee, George Stroumboulopoulos and Namugenyi Kiwanuka, among other iconic VJs — no word if Ed the Sock participated.

The man behind the movie, Sean Menard, also created the 2017 doc The Carter Effect, which chronicled the journey of former Raptors star Vince Carter when he joined the team in 1998.

For his newest venture, Menard apparently had “unprecedented” access to the MuchMusic archives, which I’m sure logged many hours of screaming teens.