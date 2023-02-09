NewsFashion & BeautyCanadaPop CultureCanada

Everyone is talking about the cartoonish big red boots from MSCHF (PHOTOS)

Feb 9 2023, 6:44 pm
@garrettbruce/Instagram | MSCHF

The internet is starting a love-hate relationship with a pair of shoes after artsy American brand MSCHF unveiled its newest fashion item, the Big Red Boot.

The boot’s design is a weird mix of extraordinary and nondescript. It’s a big puffy rubber shoe that looks like something out of Astro Boy’s closet or a ’90s video game.

Just off first glance, some think the boot would be uncomfortable to wear. The ankle cuff edges look like the mouth of a bottle (or a bong, really), and it doesn’t look particularly flexible, making a lot of people with thicker calves wonder if it will fit them at all.

One TikTok video shows how hazardous it would be to take the stairs with the Big Red Boot on.

@lilap3 try at your own risk 😂 😂 #mischief #mischiefbox #nyc #mschf #boweryshowroom ♬ Need You Now – Lady Antebellum

MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based brand whose shoes have been worn by A-list celebrities like Drake and Lil Nas X, unveiled the red boot a few days ago. It took over the online world almost immediately, dividing the fashion community everywhere and inspiring a ton of memes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MSCHF (@mschf)

Some think the boots are absolute fire and can’t wait to place an order on MSCHF when the boot officially becomes available for sale on February 15.

A pair will cost you US$350 — that’s just over $470 Canadian.

Even people who don’t personally want to wear the Big Red Boot can’t help but admit there’s something special about it.

Others think the boots are ugly, impractical, hard to style, and too expensive.

I mean, how do you even walk or run in them?

What are your thoughts? Is the Big Red Boot a consumerist absurdity, or could it be a high-fashion vibe?

