Everyone is talking about the cartoonish big red boots from MSCHF (PHOTOS)

The internet is starting a love-hate relationship with a pair of shoes after artsy American brand MSCHF unveiled its newest fashion item, the Big Red Boot.

The boot’s design is a weird mix of extraordinary and nondescript. It’s a big puffy rubber shoe that looks like something out of Astro Boy’s closet or a ’90s video game.

Just off first glance, some think the boot would be uncomfortable to wear. The ankle cuff edges look like the mouth of a bottle (or a bong, really), and it doesn’t look particularly flexible, making a lot of people with thicker calves wonder if it will fit them at all.

One TikTok video shows how hazardous it would be to take the stairs with the Big Red Boot on.

MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based brand whose shoes have been worn by A-list celebrities like Drake and Lil Nas X, unveiled the red boot a few days ago. It took over the online world almost immediately, dividing the fashion community everywhere and inspiring a ton of memes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSCHF (@mschf)

Some think the boots are absolute fire and can’t wait to place an order on MSCHF when the boot officially becomes available for sale on February 15.

A pair will cost you US$350 — that’s just over $470 Canadian.

More details on MSCHF Astro boy inspired boots pic.twitter.com/vShZP8uyep — garçon (@boymolish) February 5, 2023

“are you wearing the…”

“the MSCHF Astroboy boots? yes, yes I am” pic.twitter.com/yopZAIEJU7 — clubchow (@kevinchowder) February 5, 2023

Crunching numbers to see if I can afford the MSCHF big red boots pic.twitter.com/Q5OGwbimFj — Soy Racer (@DlEDlEmyDARLlNG) February 9, 2023

Even people who don’t personally want to wear the Big Red Boot can’t help but admit there’s something special about it.

I’d never wear these but mschf’s vision is crystal ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ff5OwUYrOS — Moody 🌹🖤 (@MoodySenpaii) February 7, 2023

Others think the boots are ugly, impractical, hard to style, and too expensive.

I mean, how do you even walk or run in them?

Imagine you’re wearing those big MSCHF boots and you get jumped No chance you’re getting away — DeeeP (@Danselflyz) February 9, 2023

When you tell someone they look a little silly in their #mschf boots. pic.twitter.com/xWUiICZ4zI — ROB YULFO (@RobYulfo) February 9, 2023

I have not seen one person style those mschf boots correctly 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gt5wyzreRw — Neuume (@neuume) February 6, 2023

how do i block a piece of clothing (the mschf boots) — brenda (@brendahashtag) February 9, 2023

Bro just got the MSCHF’s 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kj97vPoXPQ — ☁︎ 𓅓 ☁︎ (@OvOisaac) February 9, 2023

What are your thoughts? Is the Big Red Boot a consumerist absurdity, or could it be a high-fashion vibe?