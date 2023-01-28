The amount of people moving to Alberta from other provinces exploded last year

People all over Canada are giddying up for a move to Alberta in droves.

Data from Statistics Canada shows that Alberta saw a massive surge in people moving there from other provinces, especially British Columbia and Ontario, between 2021 and 2022.

According to the annual estimates of interprovincial migrants by province of origin and destination, nearly 30,000 people moved from BC to Alberta last year, up considerably from the year before.

2021: 13,790 BC ➡️ Alberta

2022: 28,238 BC ➡️ Alberta

2021: 25,262 Alberta ➡️ BC

2022: 29,413 Alberta ➡️ BC

Some estimates say British Columbians are moving to Alberta more than any other province, and the Statistics Canada data supports this. Ontario is the second-most popular destination for migration from BC, with 13,335 people estimated to have moved there in 2022.

Of course, migration from Alberta to BC is higher overall. But it’s the huge increase in folks going from BC to Alberta that’s noteworthy. And the same thing happened in Ontario, where interprovincial migration more than doubled last year.

2021: 12,708 Ontario ➡️ Alberta

2022: 29,422 Ontario ➡️ Alberta

2021: 13,347 Alberta ➡️ Ontario

2022: 15,279 Alberta ➡️ Ontario

In 2021, the number of people going from Alberta to Ontario or vice-versa was roughly the same. But in 2022, migration from Alberta to Ontario vastly outpaced migration the other way.

According to the Government of Alberta, net migration has reached an all-time high.

The anecdotal evidence is there to support these government numbers, too. A woman was recently ripped online for complaining about Alberta after moving there from Ontario.

Have you moved provinces lately, or know someone who did? Let us know in the comments.