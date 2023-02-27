After 28 worry-filled days, a local pet owner has finally reunited with her dog after her pup went missing in the Mount Seymour area.

Samantha Jung explained her friend was holding her dog Callie while she was in the washroom for a few minutes on January 29. Callie was on a leash, but something scared her and she pulled away and ran, Jung said.

“She ran through the parking lot, past people, and down the mountainside where there are zero trails,” she explained.

“I’m devastated I wasn’t there to call her back. I never thought she would take off like that as we trained to come back if the leash dropped.”

Jung notified local shelters, mountain staff and spent weeks herself looking for Callie on sanctioned and unsanctioned trails.

“Samantha has taken time off of work and has stayed in North Vancouver (where she is 45 mins outside of) to try to search for Callie during odd hours,” a GoFundMe, set up by one of Jung’s friends, reads.

The fundraiser has since been collecting donations to support Samantha with her search.

As of Sunday afternoon, $4,700 has been raised.

For about a month, Jung has updated hundreds of people online about her search to help narrow down where her beloved pup is.

Thankfully, on Saturday, she shared some good news.

“We brought Callie home,” the post reads.





Jung said Callie is acting “like nothing ever happened.”

“I’m in awe at the strength and will to survive she exhibited – considering the terrain I was exploring the day she was found to follow her tracks in the snow. I can only imagine the things she’s seen and done to get back home,” Jung added Sunday.

Jung said for now, her focus is on ensuring Callie is getting enough sleep, time or recover and food.

“Thank you everyone for helping to bring my best friend back,” she added.