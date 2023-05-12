NewsVideosCanada

Who's at fault here? Dramatic moment motorcyclist flips over car divides internet (VIDEO)

May 12 2023, 6:13 pm
A shocking video is circulating on social media showing a motorcycle rear-ending a car, which had stopped for a three-legged dog.

In the video, a red car stops suddenly at a pedestrian crossing to avoid hitting a dog that has wandered into the road.

As the car brakes, the driver of a vehicle behind the red car manages to slow down and stop in time.

A motorcyclist, however, does not. 

The motorcycle collides with the back of the red car, causing its rider to be thrown into the air and crash into its car’s windshield.

The force of the impact shatters the windshield, but the rider appears to get up and walk away.

In this situation, who do you think is at fault?

Is it the car, the motorcycle, or the dog’s owner for letting it off-leash on a busy street?

Perhaps the dog is a stray? 

Take a look at the video for yourself and let us know in the comments.

 

The video sparked debate on Twitter about who was to blame for the incident.

Many people blamed the motorcyclist, saying he had plenty of time to slow down.

 

One commenter pointed out that fault may depend on which country the incident took place in.

Some people placed a portion of the blame on the car for stopping over the crosswalk line.

Others blamed the dog’s owner for letting it wander into the road. 

One commenter pointed out perhaps the most bizarre element of the video.

A Mr. Poll comment measured how the opinion was divided.

We asked an expert to confirm who would have been at fault if the incident have taken place in Canada.

Anne Marie Thomas, from the Insurance Bureau of Canada, told Daily Hive, “The motorcyclist should have been able to stop in time, and therefore it would be his fault. 100%.”

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s not my fault because the person in front of me braked too fast.’ No, it’s your fault because you should have been able to stop,” she said. 

“The rule of thumb is that you should leave enough distance between you and vehicles in front of you,” Thomas told Daily Hive. 

Regardless of fault, this video highlights just how important it is to wear a helmet.

Without one, the rider may not have walked away with his life.

