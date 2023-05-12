A shocking video is circulating on social media showing a motorcycle rear-ending a car, which had stopped for a three-legged dog.

In the video, a red car stops suddenly at a pedestrian crossing to avoid hitting a dog that has wandered into the road.

As the car brakes, the driver of a vehicle behind the red car manages to slow down and stop in time.

A motorcyclist, however, does not.

The motorcycle collides with the back of the red car, causing its rider to be thrown into the air and crash into its car’s windshield.

The force of the impact shatters the windshield, but the rider appears to get up and walk away.

In this situation, who do you think is at fault?

Is it the car, the motorcycle, or the dog’s owner for letting it off-leash on a busy street?

Perhaps the dog is a stray?

Take a look at the video for yourself and let us know in the comments.

Who’s at fault here? pic.twitter.com/nQnXv61TW2 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 11, 2023

The video sparked debate on Twitter about who was to blame for the incident.

Many people blamed the motorcyclist, saying he had plenty of time to slow down.

Considering the dog was using the crosswalk like a good doggie clearly it’s the dude on the bikes fault. First he made a lane change without signaling and then he just wasn’t watching a clearly stopped vehicle. Sucks to be him 🤷🏾‍♂️ Hope the doggie is ok — @Maybe: Jay P. (@PRBucsFan) May 11, 2023

The car had a legitimate reason for an emergency stop. The biker is at fault. — Allen Nichols (@allennichols02) May 11, 2023

anytime you’re hit from behind…the other person done wrong. Case closed. — Leslie Waugh (@TheLeslieWaugh) May 11, 2023

One commenter pointed out that fault may depend on which country the incident took place in.

Well it depends on the location. But here in California it would be the motorcyclist. — Judge E. Smails II (@JudgeofCShack) May 11, 2023

Not necessarily. In Texas, for example, the person in front may be at fault — particularly if they braked suddenly in a way that would mean the party that hits them couldn’t reasonably stop/avoid the crash; if they didn’t have functioning break lights or illumination; etc. — Jordan D. Burger, J.D. (@BurgerJordan) May 11, 2023

Some people placed a portion of the blame on the car for stopping over the crosswalk line.

The car was stopped in th crosswalk — Alvin Brock (@alvinbrock) May 11, 2023

The bike but the red vehicle should have stopped at cross walk not into it — Eve (@EvelynE04265048) May 11, 2023

Others blamed the dog’s owner for letting it wander into the road.

The dog owner. — Poli-Tical🌊 (@ProgressAnyone) May 11, 2023

One commenter pointed out perhaps the most bizarre element of the video.

What’s with the music? — Drew Lagoon (@DrewLagoon) May 11, 2023

A Mr. Poll comment measured how the opinion was divided.

Who’s at fault? — Mr. Poll (@MrPollx) May 11, 2023

We asked an expert to confirm who would have been at fault if the incident have taken place in Canada.

Anne Marie Thomas, from the Insurance Bureau of Canada, told Daily Hive, “The motorcyclist should have been able to stop in time, and therefore it would be his fault. 100%.”

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s not my fault because the person in front of me braked too fast.’ No, it’s your fault because you should have been able to stop,” she said.

“The rule of thumb is that you should leave enough distance between you and vehicles in front of you,” Thomas told Daily Hive.

Regardless of fault, this video highlights just how important it is to wear a helmet.

Without one, the rider may not have walked away with his life.