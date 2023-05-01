The ultimate guide to gifts for Mother's Day (PHOTOS)

Mother’s Day is a chance to tell our moms, aunts, sisters, relatives — or really anyone who had a role in our upbringing — that we appreciate them.

If you’re a bit stuck when it comes to finding something for that special person in your life on May 14, we have you covered with the ULTIMATE list of gifts.

From new footwear to a new bottle of wine (or two), here are 19 gift ideas to show gratitude to all the women in your life.

While many Saje products are always a must, the company just launched three new kits to celebrate mother-figure in your life, including the Giving Goddess Kit. According to Saje, it is meant to “spoil, celebrate, and adore the ones we love most with lovely scents of precious florals and sweet citrus.” It retails for $32.

The TNA Cozy Fleece Boyfriend shirt combines style and comfort. The super soft fabric will help mom feel cozy when she’s running errands or relaxing at the end of the day with a glass of wine. It sells for $88 and comes in a ton of different colours.

Up your mom’s coffee game with a tasty sample from Grounds and Hounds. For less than $30, you can get an eight-pack sampler with delicious flavours — from Coco Mocha to Glazed Donut.

Calling all puzzlers! Indigo has put together Mother’s Day suggestions for all types of moms and if yours loves puzzles, treat her to this bright and colourful one. It retails for $29.99.

You can never have too many bags. Dagne Dover has a range of “build-your-own” kits. You can choose from carry-on options to bags for the gym. They come in a range of colours and price options.

The BEST lip balm if you ask us. The Clean Swipe Hyaluronic Lip Balm is hydrating and provides a slight lip tint. According to the website, it is “supercharged with skin-care ingredients like hyaluronic acid, jojoba seed.” It comes in a few different shades and costs $22.

Smash + Tess recently teamed up with Ashlee Simpson Ross for the Pieces of Me collection. From comfy rompers to denim overalls to disco dusters, there are lots of options in a bunch of different colours and styles.

If you aren’t familiar with Athleta, it’s time you get familiar with the brand. They offer everything from yoga and workout wear to travel pieces and accessories. The well-made pieces are super comfy and come in so many cute colours. One of our fave picks is the Presidio Dress in Salvia Pink which is currently on sale for $59.

The Aquanator is a super lightweight rain jacket that will fold up into its own pocket. MEC says it is perfect for the rainy season or for wet weekend campouts. It comes in a bunch of different colours and sells for $129.

These may be the comfiest training shoes ever made. The Strongfeel comes in a bunch of different colours and are perfect for running — or even just taking the dog for a walk. They retail for $168.

Ditch the old blow dryer and curling iron and embrace the ultimate in self-care for your hair. The Dyson Airwrap has been around for a while but is still regarded as a must-have hair tool for many. It retails for $749.

Everyone needs a bucket hat and this luxury one from Nobis is perfect for getting outside in rain or shine. It comes with premium breathable fabric on one side and a four-way durable stretch weave on the other. It sells for $120. Nobis is known for more than just cute accessories — it also has a ton of outwear for all seasons.

Grounded People — a Vancouver-based company — has created a completely vegan pair of shoes that they say are ready for the “urban jungle.” Each pair of unisex shoes are made almost entirely made by hand in Brazil at the world’s only 100% vegan factory. The Campinas retail for $189.

A must-have for those who love soaking in a bubbly bath. These sets from Dans un Jardin — a Canadian company based in Quebec — come in a few different scents, including hibiscus and raspberry blossom. They are on sale for under $40.

Everyone loves a good pair of flats. The Women’s Tree Breezers from Allbirds are lightweight and made from a breathable eucalyptus fibre that provides next-level comfort. And they come in a ton of different colours. Grab them here for $135.

If you’re looking to pick up some tasty wines or bubbles for mom, Kim Crawford offers several tasty options. A new addition to the collection is the Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc which has just 70 calories per serving. Kim Crawford wines are available at most liquor stores across the country for under $25.

If you can’t be there to make brunch for your mom, why not send over a pancake package? Mildred’s Temple Kitchen has put together a pancake essentials kit. Buy it online for $42.

If your mom is in desperate need of a new phone, check out the Apple iPhone 14, which comes in a ton of cute colours. Total bonus? If you already have an iPhone, it’ll be a lot easier for you to walk her through any issues she encounters. And don’t forget — you can get up to $720 in credit toward an iPhone 14 when you trade in an iPhone 11 or higher.

If your mom is anything like my mom, she will love some decor to spruce up her patio or backyard. The Bay has a ton of fun options, like the Adirondack Rocking Chair, which would be the perfect place to do some reading or enjoy a glass of wine. Get it online for $176.