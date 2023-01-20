The world's most valuable domain name is on sale for $20M and it's very NSFW

One of the most valuable domain names on the internet is for sale and it’s incredibly NSFW.

Some of the most expensive domain names publicly reported are pretty tame sites like insurance.com or vacationrentals.com.

But the domain name up for auction is one most people are going to in private.

Sex.com is officially on sale according to its current owner, Digital Nomad Limited.

The domain was previously sold for $13 million in 2013. It’s currently being auctioned for a whopping $20 million.

“Sex.com is one of the most valuable and recognizable domain names in the world, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer it for sale to the highest bidder,” said Elnaz Gerami, CMO for Digital Nomad, in a statement.

“After our recent relaunch as an innovative blend of popular social platforms, we have seen a large influx of new creators capitalizing on our 1.5 million unique visitors per day.”

As a result of this, Gerami says prominent parties have made offers to buy the domain name. The company has decided to put it up for auction for this reason.”

Digital Nomad says this is “a rare opportunity” for an individual, business, or brand to “own a piece of internet history.”

The name is pretty self-explanatory, but if you really want us to spell it out for you, sex.com is a site where you can find porn in all formats — videos, photos, and even GIFs.

According to Digital Nomad, the domain is the first platform to require personal identification of its adult creators, which makes it one of the most secure sites in the industry.

Got $20 million lying around and interested in buying this site?

The bidding process began on January 18 and ends on January 31st. It’s being conducted through a private sealed bid auction.

Digital Nomad says interested parties can learn more at sex.com/auction or by emailing [email protected]