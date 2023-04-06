Shoppers Drug Mart dethroned as Canada's most reputable company

A new Leger poll asked over 38,000 Canadians to share their thoughts on more than 285 companies in 30 different sectors across the country. Out of all the brands in the questionnaire, Google finished with the highest score.

Last year the search engine landed in sixth place with a score of 70. Over the past 12 months, though, the company grew fonder in the hearts of Canadians, pushing it ahead of former top brand Shoppers Drug Mart with a score of 75 out of 100.

According to Leger, “this improvement is driven by fewer bad opinions of Google compared to previous years, bringing it back in line with pre-pandemic levels. ”

The top 10 results of Leger’s 26th annual Reputation study are as follows:

Google (Reputation Score: 75) Sony (Reputation Score: 74) Shoppers Drug Mart (Reputation Score: 71) Samsung (Reputation Score: 71) Canadian Tire (Reputation Score: 70) YouTube (Reputation Score: 70) Dollarama (Reputation Score: 69) Home Depot (Reputation Score: 69) Costco Wholesale (Reputation Score: 67) Campbell (Reputation Score: 67)

Interestingly, four of the top 10 companies in last year’s edition did not make the cut this year, the most notable of them being Netflix. Leger says that rumours that Netflix would change its subscription terms late in 2022 likely contributed to a nine-point drop in its reputation score (from 60 in 2023 to 69 in 2022) as concerns about inflation grew and entertainment budgets were reduced.

This year’s list is also less local than last year’s. Of the updated top 10, only three have Canadian origins —one fewer than last year.

Click here to read the entire Leger study.