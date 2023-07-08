5 of the most picturesque locations on Vancouver Island

With its stunning mountains, lush forests, and breathtaking ocean views, there is no shortage of natural beauty on Vancouver Island.

A quintessential destination for nature lovers, the magnificent scenery provides ample opportunities to capture all of the amazing moments you have while visiting.

While countless captivating locations would no doubt boost your Instagram game, here is our list of some of the most picturesque destinations on Vancouver Island.

These naturally carved rock pools in the Sooke River are clear and pristine and reflect the gorgeous greenery that surrounds them.

The pools were carved by glacial action during the last ice age some 15,000 years ago through the process of ice packs carving deeply into the natural bedrock.

The Sooke Potholes are a popular swimming hole destination for locals and visitors alike, particularly in the summertime.

According to BC Parks, “Freshwater adventure seekers will not want to miss a visit to Sproat Lake Provincial Park.”

Located near Port Alberni, the lake is an idyllic destination for all sorts of water activities as well as a favoured hiking destination.

If you’re feeling explorative, venture along the trail on the eastern end of the lake to take in the “finest panels of prehistoric petroglyphs in British Columbia.”

Swim in the gorgeous warm, crystal blue water as you gaze up at the towering Mount Anderson in the south.

Partly overlapping Strathcona Provincial Park and Pacific Rim National Park, Clayoquot Sound could not be in a more beautiful location.

It became British Columbia’s first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2000, as it is home to nine valleys consisting of temperate rainforests, lakes, rivers, and mountains that provide homes for a multitude of species, many of which are rare or endangered.

As such, the area cannot be touched for industrial purposes and will remain a pristine natural haven for the re-establishment of species and a location for visitors to admire for its raw, natural beauty.

This beach certainly lives up to its name. Mystic Beach is arguably one of the most scenic beaches on Vancouver Island and definitely one of the most beautiful along the Straight of Juan de Fuca.

The tidal pools provide the perfect opportunity to witness the various kinds of sea life that live in its waters while the views of the Pacific Northwest coastline will seep their way straight into your soul.

Perhaps one of the most noteworthy features of the beach is the small waterfall that cascades the rocky cliffs above, providing the perfect opportunity for an epic photo.

If you are looking for an authentic location to experience the stunningly green, dense forests of Vancouver Island, look no further than Cathedral Grove.

Situated within MacMillan Provincial Park, Cathedral Grove provides one of the “most accessible stands of giant Douglas-fir trees on Vancouver Island.”

The area is a rare and endangered remnant of an ancient Douglas fir ecosystem with the largest trees as old as 800 years and standing as tall as 250 feet and as wide as 29 feet in circumference.

Wander throughout the forest and marvel and the sheer magnitude of natural wonders.

