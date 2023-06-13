Canadian junk removal service among most loved workplaces in the world

Newsweek has released its annual ranking of the 100 most loved workplaces globally, and only one Canadian company made the list.

“What does it mean to be a Most Loved Workplace?” wrote Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper. “Fringe benefits and fair compensation influence employee engagement of course, but it takes much more: evidence shows culture is an even more significant influencer on sentiment.”

The Vancouver-based employer that made the list regularly deals with junk, but their work culture isn’t garbage.

O2E Brands cracked the top 50 as the 22nd most loved workplace in the world. The company is a family of home services brands including 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING, and Shack Shine.

You’ve probably seen its 1-800-GOT-JUNK? trucks driving around your city.

Newsweek says the top draw to O2E Brands is its “strong culture and cohesive teams.”

“The company fosters this by hosting frequent bonding events and celebrating each win together,” reads the ranking.

“There is the freedom to innovate and room to grow within the company with professional development programs offered and encouraged.”

O2E Brands is in good company on the list.

The employer that took first place is HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms based in the UK.

So, who decided that these companies were the most loved?

If you’re thinking of applying to these workplaces, it might reassure you to know that more than two million employees were surveyed at companies ranging in size from 30 to over 10,000 employees.

Additionally, several hundred company officials were interviewed.

The list was created in partnership with Best Practice Institute (BPI), a benchmark research company that studies and identifies the specific management practices that lead to employee motivation and satisfaction.

BPI measured five basic areas to determine how employees feel about where they work to create the Most Loved Workplaces list: the level of collaboration at the firm, how positive workers are about their future at the company, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and career achievement.

O2E Brands currently has about 723 employees, and its currently hiring for 20 positions ranging from IT to brand storyteller.