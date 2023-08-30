Looking for work? These are the most in-demand trades jobs in Canada

Looking for a job in trades?

The Canadian government has specified which skilled trades are in most in-demand by province and territory.

Canada is currently experiencing a shortage of skilled trades workers across the country.

One of the measures the federal government has taken to fill some of these spots is to open up special immigration streams for those who specialize in certain trades.

The feds say that over 256,000 new apprentices are needed over the next five years to meet demand in Canada.

So if you’re looking for a job in the trades, here are the most in-demand jobs in Canada by province/region expected between 2022 and 2026.

Alberta

Automotive Service Technician

Carpenter

Cook

Industrial Mechanic

Painter and Decorator

Welder

Atlantic Canada

Carpenter

Cook

Hairstylist

Heavy Duty Equipment Tech

Industrial Electrician

Welder

BC

Hairstylist

Industrial Electrician

Painter and Decorator

Steamfitter/Pipefitter

Welder

Manitoba

Cook

Industrial Electrician

Industrial Mechanic (millwright)

Painter and Decorator

Welder

Ontario

Cook

Heavy Duty Equipment Technician

Industrial Technician

Painter and Decorator

Welder

Quebec

Hairstylist

Heavy Duty Equipment Technician

Industrial Mechanic (millwright)

Plumber

Saskatchewan

Carpenter

Construction Election

Cook

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic

Steamfitter/ Pipefitterer

Welder

Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut

Heavy Duty Equipment Technician

Heavy Equipment Operator

Electrician

Welder

The Government of Canada notes there are several ways to achieve experience and training to obtain a job in the trades.

Interested applicants can take on an apprenticeship or complete pre-trades programs.

If you’re experienced in a specific trade, you could have your skills assessed. Each province and territory has its own assessment and certification requirements for this process.

Looking for more jobs? Check out our list of openings for truck drivers, flight attendants, and non-combat military jobs across Canada.