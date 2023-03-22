The 10 most expensive Airbnbs in Canada (PHOTOS)

If your travel budget was unlimited, would you stay at an ultra-luxurious Airbnb?
Travel money experts at S Money went through all the priciest Airbnb listings and found the most expensive property in each country around the world.
Overwhelmingly, the most expensive Airbnbs in Canada are mostly in Whistler, BC.
A two-hour drive from Vancouver, Whistler is an extremely popular resort ski town. It’s where David and Victoria Beckham skied and where many of the 2020 Winter Olympic events were held.
While the price of some of these Airbnbs may make your eyes water, they didn’t come close to cracking the global top 10. For example, Musha Cay in the Bahamas is the world’s most expensive Airbnb at an astounding $82,157 a night.
So, if money is no object, here are the most expensive Airbnbs you can stay at in Canada.
1. Whistler Retreat (Airbnb Luxe)
Price per night: $26,016
Homes on the Airbnb Luxe program come with “luxury amenities, services, and a dedicated trip designer.” Does that explain the price?
2. “Whistler Retreat” Ski-in/Out w Private Gondola!
Price per night: $16,055
This is the same property as #1, but it’s just on regular Airbnb, so it doesn’t come with the added services of Airbnb Luxe.
3. Kadenwood Eagle’s Nest (Airbnb Luxe)
Price per night: $11,475
Another expensive Whistler property, this one has room for 12 guests and a killer infinity pool that makes it easy to understand the high price point.
4. Lakeside Wedding Lodge
Price per night: $13,000
Located in Tweed, Ontario, this property is an all-in-one wedding venue, according to the listing.
5. Peak House
Price per night: $8,422
Another Ontario Airbnb, this one in the Caledon countryside, made the list and it has a striking look plus a big pool and hot tub.
6. Breathtaking Luxury w/ Infinity Pool, Theatre, Gym
Price per night: $8,860
The views from this Whistler home are breathtaking and you’ll truly feel like a celebrity when you stay here. Note, this is the same property listing from #3 but without the Airbnb Luxe offerings.
7. Esha (Airbnb Luxe)
Price per night: $8,732
Another Airbnb Luxe listing, this one fits more than 16 folks, so if you split it up with your friends then the price starts to come to within reason, especially considering how expensive a Whistler hotel room can be.
8. Brand New! Pool, Hot Tub & Private Gondola Access
Price per night: $8,236
This modern escape has seven bedrooms with room for 14 slope-seekers for the ultimate Whistler getaway.
9. Mountain-Modern Chalet w/ Scandinavian-style yard
Price per night: $8,000
This newly renovated getaway is super cozy and relaxing. While it might not look breathtaking from the front, take a look inside (or outside at the Scandinavian backyard) and you’ll see why it commands a high price.
10. Kadenwood Winterfell (Airbnb Luxe)
Price per night: $7,520
This is the same house as #8 but it’s Airbnb Luxe, making it confusingly slightly more affordable than the regular Airbnb listing
Which luxury house would you like to stay at?