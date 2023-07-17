Worried about making your mortgage payments? Here are some things Canadians can try

Canadian homeowners are worried about their mortgage payments, with the Bank of Canada hiking its interest rate to 5% this week and the cost of living rising nationwide.

Some are cutting expenses to make these payments on time; some are working side gigs to afford high interest, yet others are helpless and on the brink of losing their homes.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) has a guide for people paying their mortgage when experiencing financial difficulties, and it offers some beneficial options. Just make sure you know your rights when considering them.

The agency suggests contacting your bank and discussing your circumstances. A mortgage relief measure, or a combination of relief measures appropriate for your situation, may be offered to you.

The FCAC also identifies high household debt, increased cost of living, and rapid increases in interest rates as “exceptional circumstances” that cause financial difficulties.

It says spiking interest rate increases can affect you if your mortgage has a:

fixed rate and is up for renewal and you’re facing much higher payments

variable rate and your payments are much higher

variable rate with fixed payments and you’ve reached, or expect to reach, your trigger rate

“The trigger rate is the interest rate at which your mortgage payment only covers interest costs,” officials explain. “When you reach your trigger rate, none of your payment goes toward paying down the principal. This means that your payment does not cover the full amount of interest for that period.”

When such a situation arises, a bank will usually add the unpaid interest to the balance you owe on your mortgage, bringing your mortgage into negative amortization.

“In cases of negative amortization, unpaid interest builds up, and the total amount you owe will continue to increase,” explains FCAC. It also cautions that if you don’t take action, you’ll end up owing more money than you expected when you agreed to the mortgage.

“You could even owe more money than the value of your home over time,” it warns.

Your bank is expected to assess the specific mortgage relief measures you might want to consider, treat you with care and attention, and be fair and equitable in their dealings with you.

When you’ve chosen a relief measure or a combination of them, it’s the bank’s job to keep you posted on relevant information promptly and clearly. The bank should tell you the following before you officially and expressly consent to the measure:

the outstanding amount you owe on your original mortgage agreement before the mortgage relief measure takes effect

the impact of the mortgage relief measure on the total cost of your mortgage, in dollars

the impact of the mortgage relief measure on your original amortization period

your new payment amount, due date, and frequency

your new interest rate and type. For example, if it’s fixed or variable

the date on which the change will take effect