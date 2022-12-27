Doorbell camera captures moose shedding antlers in rarely documented phenomenon (VIDEO)

Wildlife lovers from around the world are gasping in fascination after a security camera video of a moose shedding its antlers went viral on TikTok.

Alaska resident Tyra Bogert checked her home’s doorbell camera footage to see a moose walk into frame, shed its antlers right in front of her house, and be startled by the process.

The animal truly looks like it just found out its body could do that.

The moose appears to stop it its tracks, contemplate for a few seconds, and shaking itself like a wet dog trying to dry up. A couple of shimmies in, it manages to uninstall its natural crown.

As the antlers dropping on the ground make a bit of a noise, scaring off the moose, who gallops off like it didn’t just do that with its body.

Commenters on Bogert’s TikTok expressed their awe at seeing the phenomenon in action. Some had no idea moose could shed their antlers at all, and requested a closer look at the unexpected home delivery.

A subsequent doorbell camera video posted by Bogert shows a person walking out and picking up the antlers, which look absolutely massive up close.

Some commenters told Bogert that the matching pair of antlers could be sold at a high price, fetching at least a few hundred dollars — or more, given that there’s video of the exact moment they came off the moose’s head.

