Canadians reveal how much money they REALLY make (VIDEOS)

Ever wondered how much money other Canadians really make? Well, skip the Glassdoor salaries section. A man from Toronto is bringing income transparency to the forefront uniquely and straightforwardly.

TikToker Mo H., aka @canadianincome, has garnered thousands of followers in a month, making simple videos where he asks everyday people hard questions about their jobs. He conducts vox pop interviews with people he meets at conventions, events, or just on the street across Canadian cities.

The interviewees are asked a standard set of questions and anything else that might be relevant to their particular industry. One of the most watched videos on the TikTok account is a conversation with a pediatric allergist in Toronto, who makes $400,000 to $500,000 annually.

She shared that she also makes money on the side by modelling, which helped her pay her student loans earlier in her career.

Another video features a Vancouver-based machine operator who works for BC Hydro and makes $100,000 per year.

An average Canadian Income interview usually goes as follows:

What’s your name?

What do you do for a living?

What’s a day in the life of someone with your occupation?

How many years of experience do you have?

How much money do you make?

What qualities must someone have to excel in your career/industry?

If someone wants your job, what steps should they take?

What’s your favourite thing about your job?

And shockingly, people answer honestly!

From doctors, engineers, carpenters, bartenders, and journalists to founders, venture capitalists, and CEOs, Canadians share how much they earn in the workforce.

In an interview posted on August 8, 2023, an engineer with nine years of experience shared that she made $109,000 a year.

The videos seem to surprise commenters who often have pre-existing notions about what people in particular jobs make. If you watch all the videos, some suspicious patterns of wage disparity might also stand out.

A resident doctor with four years of experience shared that she made $60,000 annually. Meanwhile, a professional speaker revealed he makes six figures, getting paid between $5,000 to $10,000 per speech.

Canadian Income posted his first video on July 14, 2022, where he spoke to a founder.

His subjects not only share their incomes but also provide some pretty solid advice for anyone looking to pick a career or simply scoping the market to figure out how much they should be making in their current job.

Follow him here to stay in the know about the Canadian job market.

This article was originally published on August 15, 2022.